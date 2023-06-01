Sheffield United’s summer pursuit of Conor Coady transfer has received a boost.

According to Paul Joyce, Everton have rejected the opportunity to sign the defender on a permanent basis.

The Blades have been linked with a move for the centre back, but the Premier League side held an option to turn his loan deal into a permanent one this summer.

Coady joined the Toffees on a temporary basis at the start of the season, but fell down the pecking order upon the appointment of Sean Dyche in January.

What does the future hold for Conor Coady amid Sheffield United interest?

Everton have rejected a £4.5 million option that they could trigger to sign the Wolves defender.

That has opened the door for Paul Heckingbottom’s side to make a move for the 30-year-old.

Sheffield United are looking to build a side capable of competing in the top flight following their promotion back to the Premier League.

Coady played for United during a loan stint at Bramall Lane in the 2013-14 season.

The centre back featured 39 times in League One as the team earned a seventh place finish.

Does Conor Coady have a future with Wolves?

Heckingbottom is hoping to reunite the player with the club as he seeks to add Premier League experience to his first team squad.

United are set to be working with a limited budget, and Everton rejecting a £4.5 million option to purchase the player indicates that he should be available for a cut-rate price.

Coady’s future at Wolves remains uncertain, but the Englishman has fallen down the pecking order at Molineux.

The defender featured in all 38 league games the campaign prior, but Bruno Lage opted to part ways with Coady last summer.

Julen Lopetegui will have a decision to make over whether to sanction a sale this transfer window, or if he still sees a role for the player in the Wolves squad going forward.

Would Conor Coady be a good signing for Sheffield United?

Coady would be a better fit for United than he would be with Everton.

The experienced defender is a much better fit in a back-three defensive system, which Heckingbottom deploys at United.

Coady has plenty of leadership qualities that he could bring to United as they look to cement their place in the top division.

He also knows the club having played there in the past, meaning he should make a smooth transition to the team if he does join.