Sheffield United readying improved bid for EFL stopper as Man United make Henderson plans clear

Sheffield United are preparing a second offer for Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, reports the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old has recently been relegated with the Cherries. He featured in all but one of Bournemouth’s Premier League games last season, having played for AFC Wimbledon only the season before. But now he looks set for a top-flight return.

Chris Wilder’s search for a goalkeeper is well underway. He’s set to lose Dean Henderson after two consecutive loan spells at Bramall Lane, with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer having plans of his own for the Englishman.

But the Blades have already had an offer for Ramsdale knocked back – they saw a £12 million bid rejected earlier in the week, with the Cherries valuing their goalkeeper closer to £25 million.

To add insult to the fee, Bournemouth actually signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United three years ago, and for only £1 million.

Bournemouth have had a busy week. They’ve replaced Eddie Howe with his former no.2 in Jason Tindall, have sold Nathan Ake to Manchester City and are close to selling Callum Wilson as well.

The verdict

Bournemouth have made a good bit of money so far, and made a welcome appointment in Tindall. They’re doing well to not bite at the first offer that comes in for Ramsdale, but they need to be careful as to not upset the player, and eventually be forced to let him go for a cut-price.

He’s a strong pair of hands and it was inevitable that Premier League clubs would be circling by now – Bournemouth could do with the money as they prepare an immediate return to the top-flight.