Sheffield United ready to rival Leeds United & Brighton in transfer battle for striker

Sheffield United are among a host of English clubs who are interested in signing Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie.

The 16-year-old is very highly-rated at Pittodrie and he has represented Scotland at various youth levels, including for the U16s as they played against Denmark over the international break.

And, the Daily Record have revealed that the Blades are one of many clubs who have been sending scouts to keep tabs on the teenager as they weigh up a move.

However, it won’t be easy for the Championship leaders to seal a deal for Pirie, as the report has confirmed that Leeds United, Brighton and Fulham are also considering bringing Pirie in, who would join the a development side initially.

Whilst the Dons will also do all they can to keep Pirie at the club, he is not yet on a professional contract due to his age, which means that they are vulnerable to losing the attacker for a smaller compensation fee until he turns 17 when he could be tied down to a longer deal.

The verdict

This is good news for Sheffield United as it shows the club are keen on improving the academy and Pirie is clearly someone with plenty of potential.

Of course, it’s not going to be easy to convince the player to come to Bramall Lane considering the level of interest in the striker, but the Blades are a club that will give youngsters a chance.

So, this could be one to monitor and it will be interesting to see where Pirie decides to go for the next step in his career.

