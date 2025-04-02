Loans are a part and parcel of football, allowing players to temporarily join another club for a myriad of reasons.

Clubs all over the EFL are always on the lookout to sign players temporarily for teams in a higher division, with the Championship a hotbed for Premier League clubs to test their biggest stars.

Sheffield United beat promotion rivals Leeds United to borrow highly-rated Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace – but currently the winger cannot get into Chris Wilder’s side at Bramall Lane.

As such, the Eagles must be wondering if they made the right move for the player’s development last summer.

Injury absence for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has allowed front four to settle

After impressing on loan with Charlton Athletic, grabbing 15 goals and setting up a further eight in 43 League One appearances, it was decided that Rak-Sakyi required another spell away from Crystal Palace after a tough season.

Following his exploits in League One, top teams in the Championship pursued the winger, with the Blades' promotion rivals Leeds United attempting to sign Rak-Sakyi on a permanent basis before making a loan approach.

However, Rak-Sakyi decided to join Sheffield United – rejecting three-quarters of the Championship in the process, according to boss Chris Wilder.

Despite arriving as a highly-rated prospect, Rak-Sakyi had to wait three games before receiving his first start for the Blades.

That sparked a lengthy run of games as a starter, before a muscle injury at the end of December halted the 22-year-old's season.

Returning midway through January, Rak-Sakyi has found himself back in a substitute role following the emergence of Wilder’s preferred front four.

Ben Brereton Diaz returned to the Blades during Rak-Sakyi's time out with injury, allowing the Southampton loanee to usurp his fellow winger in the pecking order.

Rhian Brewster and Gustavo Hamer have been key figures for Sheffield United across the last two seasons, explaining their mainstay status under Wilder.

With Tyrese Campbell leading the line, Wilder’s attacking options are settled – leaving Rak-Sakyi out in the cold with just cameo appearances off the bench.

Crystal Palace must wonder whether it was the right call to loan Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to Sheffield United

All transfers have a degree of risk for all parties involved – a selling club weighs up the risk of failing to replace a player with the reward of a transfer fee, a buying club risks a flop in hopes of securing someone who can improve their squad.

Loans have another factor that must be considered, especially when a Premier League club loans a promising young player lower down the pyramid.

Simply, Crystal Palace would have expected Rak-Sakyi to play a key role for Sheffield United, getting as much game time as possible.

Of course, the winger’s injury was a limiting circumstance, but the fact is that the Eagles sent Rak-Sakyi to Sheffield United in order to experience the pressures of a promotion battle.

They will be disappointed that their player is not getting the full experience just as the promotion race reaches its most critical stage.