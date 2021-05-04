Sheffield United, Rangers and West Brom issued hands off warning from EFL chief as transfer saga looms

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has claimed Jonson Clarke-Harris is worth ‘fortunes’ after several clubs were linked with the striker after his remarkable season.

The Posh secured promotion to the Championship after a 3-3 draw with Lincoln City over the weekend, with Clarke-Harris scoring twice in the comeback, including a controversial late penalty.

That took the former Rotherham man to 31 goals for the campaign, showing his influence on the team. Unsurprisingly, such form has caught the attention of clubs, with Rangers, Sheffield United and West Brom all thought to be keen on the 26-year-old.

However, it appears it won’t be easy for any club to do a deal with Peterborough, after MacAnthony responded to a fan asking the value of the striker by saying ‘fortunes’.

And, the businessman has shown in the past that he is capable of driving a hard bargain when it comes to negotiations. Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga and most recently Ivan Toney are just three of the strikers that Peterborough have sold on for big-money in the past.

The verdict

Even with promotion, it’s going to be hard for Peterborough to keep hold of Clarke-Harris because his numbers have been outstanding this season.

Of course, the fact they are in the Championship means they are in a much stronger position in terms of negotiating a fee and everyone knows that MacAnthony will stand firm.

So, this message is further proof that any buying club will have to stump up some serious cash to land the striker in the summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.