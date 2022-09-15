Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Sheffield United quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Blades youth players play for now?

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Sheffield United have enjoyed an excellent start to the season under Paul Heckingbottom and will be quietly confident of kicking on towards automatic promotion.

Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge have stepped up to fill the Morgan Gibbs-White void and provide a potent attacking threat in the season’s opening stretch.

Here, we have put together a 20 question quiz to test your knowledge, which club do these 20 former Blades youth players play for now, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Sheffield United quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Blades youth players play for now?

1 of 20

Kyle Naughton


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Sheffield United quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Blades youth players play for now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: