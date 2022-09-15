Sheffield United have enjoyed an excellent start to the season under Paul Heckingbottom and will be quietly confident of kicking on towards automatic promotion.

Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge have stepped up to fill the Morgan Gibbs-White void and provide a potent attacking threat in the season’s opening stretch.

Here, we have put together a 20 question quiz to test your knowledge, which club do these 20 former Blades youth players play for now, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Sheffield United quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Blades youth players play for now?

1 of 20 Kyle Naughton Scunthorpe United Newport County Wrexham Swansea City