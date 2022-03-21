Sheffield United have delved into some interesting recruitment over the years signing players from a wide range of backgrounds.

The Blades will be hoping that their recent good form under Paul Heckingbottom will be enough to take them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Here, we have put together a 20 question quiz to see if you know where these past and present Blades started their careers, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Sheffield United quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Wes Foderingham Rangers Stockport County Bury Fulham