Sheffield United are eyeing a move for Queens Park Rangers defender Jimmy Dunne, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Dunne is out of contract at Loftus Road in the summer and could be set for an exit this month if the Blades push to seal a deal.

The Blades sit second in the Championship table, following Tuesday night's 2-1 win at Swansea City, and would go top of the league, at least until the conclusion of Leeds United's clash with Burnley on Monday, with a victory over Hull City on Friday night.

Sheffield United swoop for QPR defender Dunne

While Chris Wilder's men currently look on course to seal automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, signing a new central defender is a priority for the South Yorkshire outfit during the January transfer window.

The Blades suffered a crushing blow when on-loan defender Harry Souttar suffered a season-ending injury last month, and had to make a premature return to parent club Leicester City to begin his recovery.

Following Souttar's setback, Jack Robinson has slotted into one of the central defender roles in Wilder's back four, and has performed well despite previously preferring to operate either in a back three, or as a left-back.

But with the business end of the season in mind, the Blades are seeking a more like-for-like replacement for the Leicester man, hence their interest in QPR's Dunne.

Dunne could prove to be a suitable Souttar replacement

During his time at Bramall Lane, Australia international Souttar showcased himself as an absolute rock at the back, who won an incredible 69.3% of duels he faced, and a further 80.9% of aerial duels he battled for in the Championship this term, as per FotMob.

His warrior-like presence in the back four could certainly be a miss for Wilder and co, as the closing months of the season fast approach, but Dunne could prove to be a suitable replacement.

The QPR man is a former member of Manchester United's youth academy, and made three Premier League appearances for former club Burnley during the 2020/21 campaign.

Jimmy Dunne 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 28 Starts 28 Tackles won 34 Tackles won % 60.7 Duels won 217 Duels won % 63.3 Pass accuracy % 76.0 Assists 1 Goals 4

And despite plying his trade for an R's side who struggled earlier on this campaign, and have shipped 35 goals, the Ireland international has shown his incredible solidity, and has won 217 duels this season, according to FotMob, showing he has similar physical qualities to that of Souttar.