One name Sheffield United were linked with in the January transfer was Queens Park Rangers defender Jimmy Dunne.

The Irishman had six months left on his contract during the winter transfer window and Sheffield United were eying a move for the centre-back, as Football League World exclusively revealed.

However, Dunne remained a QPR player post February's deadline and will see out the rest of the season at Loftus Road.

With his contract up in the summer, though, Dunne may still be a name Blades have on their radar.

Sheffield United January target Jimmy Dunne may be available this summer

We asked FLW's Sheffield United pundit, Jimmy from the Blades Ramble, if there were any players out of contract in the summer who the club should be eying up a move for.

He said: "We need strengthening in central defence. On the list would be Jimmy Dunne from QPR, someone we were heavily linked with in January.

"We went for Rob Holding instead and I'm very happy with him, but if Jimmy Dunne is available on a free, I'd bring him in. I'm not that interested in Harry Darling."

Dunne, who has mainly been operating at right-back this season under Marti Cifuentes, is a natural centre-back who has proven over the past couple of years is ready to test himself at Premier League level.

The 27-year-old is one of the better pure defenders in the division, but can also operate in a possession-based side, ranking in the top 10% of the division's centre-backs in successful passes and accurate long balls, according to FotMob.

If Sheffield United were to get promoted, they may feel that taking a chance on Dunne may be worthwhile, especially if they can get the Irishman to Bramall Lane for free.

Burnley's Josh Brownhill should also be on Sheffield United's wishlist

Jimmy also highlighted Burnley captain Josh Brownhill as a player who Chris Wilder could look at on a free transfer, especially if the Clarets don't achieve promotion this season.

"I love Josh Brownhill. If [Burnley] were not to be promoted and we were, I'd like us to throw our hat into the ring as I think he starts for us in the Premier League, although I think he'd have suitors higher up the table," he said.

Brownhill may prove tough to pris away, not only from Burnley, but also from more established Premier League clubs in the summer, due to his leadership and end-product improvement across the season.

Josh Brownhill in the 2024/25 Championship - per Transfermarkt Games 29 Goals 9 Assists 4

The 29-year-old is enjoying his most prolific season in front of goal in his career and is Burnley's top scorer this season with nine goals.

If Burnley were to fail in achieving promotion, then the door could also be open for Sheffield United to capitalise if they went up and could offer Brownhill Premier League football.

Though they're likely to face competition given the teams linked with the Clarets captain in January.