Sheffield United, QPR, Bristol City and Blackburn in transfer chase for Aston Villa player

Despite being just 19-years-old, Tim Iroegbunam has shown plenty of promise in his career so far and is a highly rated youngster.

The midfielder joined Aston Villa last summer after impressing at youth level with the Baggies and this season, he was handed his Premier League debut against Brighton in February.

In April, he went on to make his first start in the top flight and had three appearances under his belt by the end of the season.

Steven Gerrard has been full of praise for the youngster and the potential he possesses so it comes as little surprise that there are a number of Championship clubs interested in a loan deal for the player this summer.

According to Birmingham Live, Sheffield United, Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City, QPR and Bristol City are all teams who have an interest in taking him on loan next season.

As part of the England U19 squad, Iroegbunam is currently preparing for the final against Israel but Villa boss Steven Gerrard will certainly have a decision to make about his player’s future when he is back with the club.

According to the report, the Villa manager is keen for the 19-year-old to be around the first team but with the addition of Boubacar Kamara as well as having Marvellous Nakamba, it’s yet to be seen whether he would get the chance for regular football at Villa Park next season.

The Verdict:

It’s no surprise that there are a number of Championship clubs interested in the promising youngster this summer as he shows plenty of potential and would no doubt add to any of the mentioned sides.

You can see why Gerrard is keen to have him around the first team environment and given he has already been given opportunities in the Premier League, it’s clear he is highly thought of at the club.

However, the Villa boss must now weigh up whether the benefit of him staying for a handful of top flight appearances outweighs the impact that regular Championship football could have on him.

If given the chance to go on loan in the league below, Iroegbunam could gain some great first team experience and there’s no shortage of sides that would be willing to take him including QPR where Gerrard’s former assistant Michael Beale is now manager.