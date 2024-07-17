Highlights Sheffield United showing interest in signing Andre Dozzell, available on free market after QPR and Birmingham decisions.

Blades focusing on acquiring players on free transfers or loans, smart move to target experienced Dozzell as backup.

Dozzell has over 120 Championship appearances, could be valuable addition to squad despite midfield depth at Sheffield United.

Sheffield United are interested in signing Andre Dozzell following his release from Queens Park Rangers and the end of his Birmingham City loan.

That's according to transfer guru Alan Nixon, who claims via his Patreon account that the Blades are looking to bolster their midfield ranks and take advantage of the R's call and Birmingham's decision not to pursue a permanent move, which now sees the seasoned Championship midfielder available on the free agent market.

Just days ago, it seemed that Chris Wilder's rebuilding task in the red half of the Steel City would be made all the more difficult after a reported impasse in takeover negotiations between Prince Abdullah and a US-based consortium.

However, United have put those difficulties to one side for the time being after completing deals for a quartet of players with great experience in the second tier, with Kieffer Moore and Callum O'Hare joining the duo of Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum as new arrivals at Bramall Lane.

Andre Dozzell could be the next experienced signing at Sheffield United

Despite not being the flashiest of names on paper, the signing of Dozzell, as reported by the aforementioned Nixon on Wednesday morning, further adheres to Wilder's previous transfer admissions, which were that a bulk of new additions would have to be on free transfers or in the loan market.

“We won't be reckless in our approach, we'll have a price set on certain players. I think the majority of players we bring in will be frees and loans, maybe some small fees in there if we can move and juggle and pull in some money from sales as well. I’m working closely with the board and chief exec on that, and we have a plan," he told the Sheffield Star last month.

This potential acquisition would make the most out of Dozzell's current situation as a free agent after QPR made the decision to confirm the 25-year-old's departure on May 11th as his contract ended at the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.

Andre Dozzell's Career so far Apps Goals Ipswich Town 93 3 QPR 98 2 Birmingham City 10 1 Total 201 6 All stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 17/07/24)

The former Ipswich Town midfielder spent the second half of last season away from Loftus Road after joining Birmingham City on a temporary basis, but he was unable to make an impact at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park after initially being signed under Tony Mowbray, as interim boss Gary Rowett oversaw Blues' relegation to League One on the final day.

Dozzell made just 10 appearances for the Second City outfit, which included one goal in a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers, and the Blues did not offer him a permanent contract.

Nixon's report concludes by stating that Dozzell could be an alternative to either of Swansea City's Matt Grimes and Norwich City's Kenny McLean, with a potential scenario being that United may have to sell players before making a move for either of the two.

Andre Dozzell would be a smart acquisition for Chris Wilder

As previously mentioned by Nixon, United still don't have the greatest amount of funds in the world at present to acquire their first-choice targets, but having someone of Dozzell's calibre on a contingency plan should they be unsuccessful in their pursuit of either or both of Grimes and McLean is an extremely smart move.

The man who joined QPR for a reported £1m fee from Ipswich in June 2021 has over 120 Championship appearances under his belt, and the chance to join a club who still harbour ambitions of a promotion bid despite off-pitch uncertainty would no doubt be a head turner for the former England youth international.

It would remain to be seen whether the 25-year-old would earn a regular starting berth for the Blades given the quality in midfield areas that was still possessed and has since been added to in the window, but as a back-up at worst, Dozzell is an adequate man to call upon.