Despite the uncertainty surrounding the club in some departments, Sheffield United are continuing to make strong progress ahead of the upcoming season.

Although previous seasons at Championship level will tell you that the Blades are a force to be reckoned with in the promotion race, many outsiders viewed the club as an unknown quantity heading into the season, as a major rebuild continues to take place at Bramall Lane.

However, a number of shrewd dealings that show an abundance of EFL experience and quality has shifted such perceptions, and after recently completing a deal for Peterborough United full-back Harrison Burrows, Chris Wilder's next reported plot would continue to signal United's intent with competitive fixtures now less than two weeks away.

Verdict given as Sheffield United plot Stuart Armstrong move

That's because, according to a recent report from transfer guru and journalist Alan Nixon, United are looking to bring former Southampton and Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong to the red half of the Steel City.

The report states that Wilder has plotted a double free-agent swoop for the midfielder alongside former Newcastle United stalwart, Paul Dummet.

It goes on to say that the Blades boss has "teed up deals and is waiting for funds to finalise the swoops."

The experienced playmaker was a regular feature in Russell Martin's side last season, despite his last appearance for the Saints coming on April 20th in a 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City.

Stuart Armstrong's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 42 Minutes played 2,872 Goals 5 Assists 7 Pass accuracy 84.7% Chances created 68 Dribble success 42.1% Touches in opposition box 143 Duels won 40.8% Tackles won 61.8%

Despite the links to a player who still has more than enough ability to potentially cut it in the Premier League, FLW's Blades fan pundit, Jimmy of Blades Ramble, isn't entirely convinced a move will materialise amid recent factors.

"I'm not convinced that there's legs in this Stuart Armstrong link," Jimmy began. "I wouldn't mind if there was!

"The only thing is, I don't know where he fits in. He's certainly in and around the first-team, he's a very good player, and I'm not saying we wouldn't want him at the club, but I think there's other positions where we can spend the money he would command," he added.

"He's obviously a man in demand. He's been on trial at Brentford," the fan pundit stated. "As I say, I don't think there's legs to this.

"We just signed Callum O'Hare, we've got Gus Hamer, we're playing one up top in Kieffer Moore and looking to bring in a couple of wingers to compliment that, and Ollie Arblaster pulling the strings in midfield.

"I don't see where Stuart Armstrong fits in. What a sensational rotation option (to have), but he's not going to want that if he's been on trial at a Premier League club. He'd much rather be coming on off the bench in the Premier League than the Championship!"

He concluded: "I struggle to see where he fits, but if Chris Wilder says he's the right man, then we go with the messiah."

Sheffield United's current creative options

The initial link with Armstrong surfaced among an update in which Nixon also claimed that Vinicius Souza looks set to move to AC Milan amid prior interest from Fulham.

However, it's obvious that Armstrong would not be viewed as a replacement for the Brazilian given their contrasting profiles in the middle of the park, which makes Jimmy's point valid as to where the experienced playmaker does fit in among the squad.

The aforementioned Hamer has seen his release clause of €20m recently become public knowledge amid strong interest from Wolves and Galatasaray, so in some ways, Armstrong could be viewed as a short-term replacement should the former Coventry star move on in the coming weeks after being the side's main creative spark in a dim top flight showing for all concerned.

But, given his trial with Thomas Frank's side and an estimated salary of £65,000 per week which the Tartan Army midfielder was said to be collecting in his final year at St Mary's, there are other targets the club should look to pursue as priorities for the time being.