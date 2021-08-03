Sheffield United pursuit of midfielder agreement seemingly on course

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon believes there is a ‘strong chance’ of Serie A midfielder Ronaldo Vieira joining Championship side Sheffield United this summer, in an update on Twitter.

This potential move was first reported by Football Insider on Monday, with the Blades said to be discussing a possible loan move for the 23-year-old as Slavisa Jokanovic’s side look to bolster their midfield ahead of the new league season.

Then-Leeds United key man Vieira was allowed to leave Elland Road by Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa back in 2018 – and joined Italian top-tier outfit Sampdoria for a £7m fee aged just 20 as an exciting young prospect.

However, the midfielder has only made 44 appearances in three years and was shipped out on loan to Hellas Verona last term by Claudio Ranieri, only appearing five times for them in a season-long loan and little chance of them taking up the permanent clause in this loan agreement as a result.

This has made his future in Italy uncertain but he could be about to return to England for a season with Sheffield United firmly in the mix to secure his temporary signature.

After John Lundstram’s departure in the summer and Sander Berge likely to follow him out of the door at Bramall Lane between now and the end of the month, this is an area the South Yorkshire side’s manager Slavisa Jokanovic needs to address.

The Championship promotion favourites are said to be open to negotiating loan deals for players this summer and have already expressed their interest in taking Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott to the club on a temporary deal, so this move would make sense.

However, his deal in Italy doesn’t expire until 2023 after signing a five-year contract on his arrival at Sampdoria, so they wouldn’t be able to recruit him on a free transfer at the end of the season if the move works out.

The Verdict:

Ronaldo Vieira would be a much-needed addition in midfield after seeing Lundstram join Rangers in the summer and with his parent club probably wanting to get him off the books after failing to make an impact in the first-team, it could be a potentially cheap deal to negotiate.

The only downside of this deal is the fact it’s only a loan. If Vieira performs well and the Blades remain in the Championship after this season, they may not have the finances to bring him back on a permanent deal.

Depending on how well he does, he may even be pushing for Premier League football in time for the 2022/23 campaign with or without Sheffield United. But one thing is for certain, his career in Italy looks to be over already.

With this, the player would benefit from a fresh start in another country after a failed loan spell at Hellas Verona and he could return to England where he first emerged as a promising young player.