Sheffield United pursuit of EFL playmaker hits stumbling block

Reading FC could yet retain John Swift, despite the fact the midfielder has looked set to join Sheffield United ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Reports over recent weeks have all-but confirmed Swift would be heading to South Yorkshire, with Sheffield United keen to add him to Chris Wilder’s squad ahead of a second season in the Premier League.

However, a further report from Courtney Friday this morning has stated that Reading are looking to block Swift’s move to Bramall Lane, with owner Dai Yongee not keen on the sale and hoping to see the side built around him next season in the Championship.

Ultimately, the Reading Chronicle journalist concedes Swift may have his heart set on moving to the Premier League.

Be interesting to see how this pans out. Swift will surely be keen on a top-flight move. Sheffield United have had an outstanding season. Pointless building a team around him IF he has his heart set on leaving. Only one way to find out! — Courtney Friday (@ChronCourtney) July 22, 2020

The 25-year-old former Chelsea man has been in fine form for Mark Bowen’s side this season and has made 40 appearances in the Championship.

From midfield he’s scored six goals and registered a further 10 assists, pulling the strings for the Royals despite a tough campaign that leaves them facing up to another season in mid-table.

For Sheffield United, they’ve taken the Premier League by storm this season and sit comfortably in the top-flight’s top-10.

The Verdict

It’s all well and good Reading wanting to build their side around Swift, but there is a chance that the player is going push for an exit.

He’s performing excellently in a struggling side and, in many ways, deserves a shot at the top-flight.

It’s a very tough situation and you do get the feeling that this isn’t going to be the last we hear of the saga.

