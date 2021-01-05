Sheffield United pursuit of 25-year-old dependent on EFL club’s January decision

Preston North End defender Ben Davies will only become a concrete target of Sheffield United if the Lilywhites opt to sell him this month, with Chris Wilder weighing up his options this January.

Wilder’s side have endured the worst start to a season in Premier League history, with the Blades rooted to the foot of the table and facing up to a Championship return.

Injuries are part of the reason that the South Yorkshire club are in the position they are, with January a big month at Bramall Lane.

A centre-back to replace long-term absentee Jack O’Connell is a target, but names floating around haven’t provided anything concrete.

A report from Sheffield Star teases that interest in Davies could be resurrected, but only if Preston decide to sell their centre-back this month.

The 25-year-old has allowed his contract at Deepdale to tick down into its final six months.

He will become a free agent in the summer, unless Preston either decide to sell him this month or strike a new agreement with Davies over his deal.

Davies has featured on 15 occasions this season in the Championship for Alex Neil’s side.

The Verdict

It looks almost nailed on that Davis will be on the move in the next two transfer windows.

However, a decision needs to be made on whether that’s January for a nominal fee or in the summer as a free agent.

That decision will likely make up Sheffield United’s mind.

If a cheap deal is there to be done in January, they will turn attention on Davies. If not, they don’t appear willing to chase.

