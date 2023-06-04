After pulling away from their rivals in the closing stages of the season, Sheffield United confirmed their place back in the Premier League after two years away for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

He wasn't the fancied choice by all when appointed to replace Slavisa Jokanovic in the dugout in 2021, but Paul Heckingbottom has guided the Blades back to the top flight with a squad similar to the one that went up all the way back in 2019.

Heckingbottom may need to make some tough decisions though this summer with contracts coming to an end within his playing squad, with one of those individuals in need of sorting out being Wes Foderingham.

What is Wes Foderingham's current situation at Sheffield United?

Like a number of Sheffield United's squad from this past season, Foderingham's contract will expire at the end of this month, having signed a three-year contract when arriving at Bramall Lane in 2020.

Heckingbottom is keen to keep a large chunk of his squad around though from the promotion-winning campaign, and that seemingly includes Foderingham as well.

According to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon, the Blades hierarchy are keen to offer Foderingham an extended stay at the club and potentially giving him a chance in the Premier League.

Foderingham himself wants to fight for his spot in-between the sticks, having been the backup to Aaron Ramsdale the last time United were in the Premier League two years ago, but it's unclear right now as to whether the club intend to sign another goalkeeper as well as competition.

Should Wes Foderingham sign a contract extension with Sheffield United?

At the age of 32 now, Foderingham won't get many more chances to be involved with a Premier League squad unless he become a third-choice goalkeeper later down the line, much like a Scott Carson.

Before he signed for United in 2020, he hadn't even been a regular at Championship level, with the Scottish Premiership and EFL League One being the peak of his performances.

He's rarely let United down in the Championship though and it would be fair to give Foderingham his chance in the Premier League for what he's done for the club over the previous two seasons.

But football can be a ruthless game and if Heckingbottom believes he will be better served by a goalkeeper with a bit more Premier League experience, then Foderingham could find himself benched again when he's good enough to be starting every week in the Championship.