Sheffield United's home game versus West Bromwich Albion on 29th December is set to be Prince Abdullah's last appearance at Bramall Lane, according to The Star.

Months and months of negotiations have finally led us to this point. There were fears that this deal that would see the Saudi prince relinquish control of the Blades to the American bidders, COH Sports, wouldn't come to fruition until after the turn of the year. However, recent updates surrounding the owner suggest that things may be more imminent.

After Chris Wilder's side beat Cardiff City 2-0 on Saturday, Prince Abdullah took to X to express his pleasure with how well the club has been doing, but the phrasing of his message, citing the victory as a particularly special one, may suggest that he knows his tenure with the club is coming to an end soon.

Now there is more substance to this cryptic post, with the owner now set to return to the Steel City for one last time before his tenure ends, against Albion.

Prince Abdullah to bid Sheffield United farewell vs West Brom

The Star have reported that the Saudi prince will be in attendance for the Blades' next home game, which they say will ultimately be his final one as majority stakeholder.

He has been an owner of the club on various levels since 2013, when he became a co-owner of the club alongside Kevin McCabe. United were in League One at the time. They have got up to the Premier League and have crashed back down to the Championship unceremoniously during his reign at the top of the club.

The prince will sell the Championship leaders to COH Sports, who are led by American businessmen Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, for £105 million: the same asking price as was in place at the start of the summer, when the club's future wasn't so bright.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 23/12/24) Team P GD Points 1 Sheffield United 22 21 48 2 Leeds United 22 26 45 3 Burnley 22 19 44 4 Sunderland 22 16 43 5 Blackburn Rovers 21 7 37 6 Middlesbrough 22 10 35

He has requested that some changes be made to the terms of the deal since Wilder's side's change in fortunes. He wanted the bonus that he would receive, should the Blades go up this season, to be increased. The Guardian reported that he would refuse to sell over this issue, but it now appears to be resolved.

Prince Abdullah has picked a good time to get out of Sheffield United

As much as there have been bad times during the Saudi Arabian's tenure of ownership at Bramall Lane, it is set to end in a positive light. He could be the one to pass over power to a new group who could be revolutionary for the club's future, all while being at the helm when the club is at the top of the league.

Holding onto the club with the hope that a promotion would lead to a bigger payout would have been a dangerous game to play. He could have been seen as the one thing holding them back, if they didn't go on to secure a return to the Premier League.

At least now he'll go out on top with a decent bit of cash in his pocket, even if it's not as much as he could have got.