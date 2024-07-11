Highlights Harrison Burrows is attracting interest from Championship and League One clubs, but not Coventry City.

Sheffield United target Harrison Burrows has interest from three Championship sides and "a massive League One club" this summer but Coventry City are not among them, according to Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

In a report from the Peterborough Telegraph, the Posh chief made it clear that he won’t be standing in the way of the 22-year-old this summer, once a transfer fee is agreed with any prospective buyer.

The article goes on to speculate that recently relegated Birmingham City could be the third tier side taking a fancy to the defender, while Preston North End and Sheffield United are both said to have made bids this summer.

MacAnthony also revealed that Coventry City aren’t one of the clubs that have made an approach for Burrows this summer, with United said to have rejected offers in the region of £5 million for their skipper in their past.

Darragh MacAnthony confirms interest in Harrison Burrows

The Harrison Burrows transfer saga is one that looks set to continue for much of the summer, with Posh hoping to get a significant amount for one of their main stars.

Sheffield United were said to have agreed a fee for the 22-year-old earlier in the summer, as well as having a medical booked at Bramall Lane, only for the Blades’ takeover situation to scupper any transfer business.

While Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has already confirmed that he expects his captain to leave this summer, no deal is yet to be confirmed, as MacAnthony confirmed to the local publication.

The Posh chairman said: "Harrison is coveted by multiple clubs.

“Three Championship clubs have constantly been bidding for him and one massive League One really wants him.

They all tell me we are asking too much for a player entering the last year of his deal, but I ask them how they would value a homegrown 22 year-old who won the League One player-of-the-year award last season?

He’s under 24 and he’s been with us since he was nine so I’m actually very relaxed about his contract situation as we’d get millions from a tribunal if it went that far.

Harrison Burrows' Peterborough United stats (all competitions); according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 185 20 40

“Harrison will get his move and he’s ready to play in the Championship, but it has to be the right deal for us as well as him.

“It’s difficult for a League One club to be able to keep the League One player of the season for another year especially as he can get 4-6 times more in wages. We have his replacement in the building already and what a fine player and leader he looks already.”

Darragh MacAnthony issues Coventry City stance on Harrison Burrows transfer saga

MacAnthony also confirmed that Coventry City are yet to approach the club for any deal for Burrows this summer, with the two clubs already doing business earlier this year.

The Sky Blues brought Posh star Ephron Mason-Clark to the club in the January transfer window, in a deal said to be in the £5 million region, before loaning the forward back to London Road for the remainder of the campaign.

Mason-Clark [pictured] and Burrows were a force to be reckoned with down the left flank for Posh during the 23/24 campaign, but as of yet, Mark Robins’ side are yet make contact with United.

MacAnthony continued: “I won’t name the clubs involved, but I’m surprised Coventry aren’t one them. Harrison and Ephron Mason-Clark were superb on the left for us last season, but I wouldn’t try and tell Coventry what they should be doing as they are one of the best in the business as what they do.

“I believe Ephron could become player-of-the-year in the Championship because of his appetite to succeed and Coventry are my outside tip to go up.”