Sheffield United, Preston, Luton register interest in Middlesbrough ace

Sheffield United, Preston and Luton have an interest in signing Middlesbrough’s Sam Morsy, according to the Northern Echo.

Morsy’s future at the Riverside has emerged as a talking point with Deadline Day now upon us, with interest building in the midfielder’s signature.

The 29-year-old joined Boro from Wigan Athletic last summer, and has since been a key player under Neil Warnock having made 36 appearances.

Morsy’s former manager, Paul Cook, is keen to bring the Egypt international to Ipswich Town in League One, but the Tractor Boys’ interest has seen interest build from elsewhere.

According to the Northern Echo, Sheffield United, Preston and Luton have registered an interest in the combative midfielder.

At the moment, Morsy’s preference is to remain on Teesside, but Boro look set to bolster their midfield options and bring in James Lea-Siliki.

Whether that affects Morsy’s stance on a potential move away remains to be seen, with the clock counting down to tonight’s deadline.

The Verdict

Morsy is a really steady player for this level, and the arrival of Lea-Siliki could suggest that Boro and Warnock are preparing for life without him.

I would be surprised if Sheffield United made a move for him, as the Blades have only just signed Conor Hourihane on loan from Aston Villa.

But Preston and Luton’s interest doesn’t surprise me, and it will be interesting to see if they make a bid before the end of the window.

What you can say is that if Ipswich pull off a move amid Championship interest, then that would be some coup for Cook’s team.