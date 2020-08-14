Sheffield United preparing fresh offer for Nottingham Forest ace

Sheffield United are preparing a fresh offer for Nottingham Forest full-back Matty Cash, according to the Daily Mirror (14/08, page 54).

Cash is a player in serious demand after a standout individual campaign for Forest, in a season where he was converted from a winger into a right-back.

The 23-year-old produced a series of impressive performances for the Reds, and was recently voted as their Player of the Season after a solid campaign.

QUIZ: Are these 10 facts about Nottingham Forest actually true?

1 of 10 The City Ground has a capacity of over 30,000 True False

The likes of Fulham, West Ham United, Southampton and Sheffield United have been linked with the defender following the end of the 2019/20 season, with the Blades now set to make a fresh offer.

Chris Wilder’s side have already had a £10m bid turned down for the player, but are now said to be preparing a new offer for the right-back.

According to the Mirror, the Blades are set to lower their offer to £4m, but give Forest the choice of signing two of their squad players.

Paul Taylor of the Athletic has already revealed that Forest would look to sign Luke Freeman as part of any deal involving Cash and Sheffield United, so it remains to be seen how they react to any new bid.

The Verdict

I don’t think Forest should accept a bid of £4m and two players for Matty Cash.

£4m is nothing for a player of his ability, and it would also be a risk to sign two players who have fallen out of favour at Bramall Lane.

They should hold out for £15m at the very least. Anything below that needs turning down.