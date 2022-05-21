Sheffield United preparing formal offer for Blackburn Rovers ace

Championship side Sheffield United are set to make a contract offer to Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell this summer, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The 27-year-old will be leaving Ewood Park on the expiration of his current deal and because of his age, he has the right to speak to other clubs regarding a potential move from now.

Registering three goals and 10 assists in the second tier during the 2021/22 season, the Englishman isn’t short of interest with AFC Bournemouth thought to have retained their interest after seeing multiple bids rejected by Rovers in January.

The Blades and the Cherries aren’t alone in their quest to recruit the 27-year-old though, with Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion also reported to be keeping tabs on him at this stage.

It’s even thought Forest will make him a contract offer regardless of whether they are plying their trade in the Premier League or the second tier next term, with the Reds taking on Huddersfield Town later this month as they look to seal a return to the top flight.

And Paul Heckingbottom’s side look set to join the East Midlands outfit in offering terms to the 27-year-old, with the former already confirmed to be competing in the second tier again next season.

The Verdict:

On a free transfer, this is a no-brainer for the South Yorkshire side and with Conor Hourihane not guaranteed to return, this will help to fill the void left by the Irishman.

Close tabs also need to be kept on Sander Berge’s future because there’s every chance they will get an offer that could tempt them into a sale, especially with the club remaining in the second tier and the Norwegian potentially wanting to compete in a higher division.

If Berge does stay though, having Rothwell in a deeper position could help to push the 24-year-old forward into Morgan Gibbs-White’s role – and he could be a great replacement in the attacking midfield role for the Wolves loanee.

Staying on the subject of Gibbs-White, the Blades may need to recruit two or three players to replace the attacking firepower the 22-year-old brought to the table during his time at Bramall Lane and Rothwell could be a great addition to the cause in terms of his contributions going forward.

However, it remains to be seen whether the midfielder would be willing to put pen to paper on a deal considering a top-tier outfit in Bournemouth are interested as well as Forest who could potentially join Scott Parker’s side later this month.