Baldock starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Forest on Tuesday night

Sheffield United will consider themselves fortunate to only be trailing Nottingham Forest by a single goal on aggregate ahead of the two sides’ Championship play-off semi-final second leg tomorrow night.

To say that the Blades were second best in the first leg of the tie would be an understatement, with Nottingham Forest creating chance after chance in the match.

Fortunately for the Blades, a lack of cutting edge from Forest and some brilliant saves by goalkeeper Wes Foderingham kept them in the tie.

Then, late on, after a somewhat improved second half performance, one minute into injury time, Sander Berge scored a goal that changed the complexion of the whole tie.

Forest ran out 2-1 winners in the end, but things could have been a lot worse.

With that being said, it’s a huge clash for the Blades on Tuesday night as they look to overturn their first leg deficit away from home.

Here, we’ve tried to predict a potential XI that Blades’ boss Paul Heckingbottom could use for the season-defining match.

Despite the performance on Saturday afternoon, we expect Heckingbottom to deploy a familiar formation and back-line.

Wes Foderingham should keep his place in goal, whilst the three in front of the goalkeeper could once again consist of Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack Robinson.

On the left, Enda Stevens should keep his place too, however, there could be a change on the right.

With George Baldock returning from injury for 21 minutes in the first leg, we think Heckingbottom could go with him from the start for the crucial second semi-final tie.

In midfield, Oli Norwood and John Fleck could remain, with Sander Berge playing slightly ahead of the two.

With doubts over Billy Sharp’s involvement in the tie, Morgan Gibbs-White could once again partner Iliman Ndiaye up top, although if Sharp is even remotely ready, he could be risked given the importance of the fixture.