Highlights Sheffield United targets Matt Ritchie as a free agent after Newcastle departure.

Watford and Portsmouth also show interest in the versatile winger.

Ritchie could provide experience and leadership for Sheffield United in the second tier.

Matt Ritchie is available as a free agent following his departure from Newcastle United at the end of his contract and Sheffield United have reportedly made an offer to the midfielder amid interest from Portsmouth and Watford.

Given his free agent status, he will be available to discuss terms with clubs on a move without the need for talks with Newcastle, with the Blades eyeing another free agent this summer having already snapped up Jamie Shackleton from Leeds United.

However, there is competition for Ritchie's signature, as Watford are among the clubs eyeing a move for the versatile winger or wing-back this summer. According to TEAMtalk, the Hornets are contemplating a deal for the 34-year-old, as Tom Cleverley looks to make his mark on the first-team squad.

His former club, Portsmouth, are also thought to be keen. Manager John Mousinho will be keen to strengthen his squad for the second tier, and according to The News, Pompey are considering a move for him. Ritchie has said that he would want to play at Fratton Park again before the curtain is closed on his career. He started his life in professional football with Pompey in 2008.

Matt Ritchie stats for Newcastle United - per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2016-17 48 16 10 2017-18 38 3 6 2018-19 39 3 9 2019-20 23 2 2 2020-21 21 0 3 2021-22 19 0 2 2022-23 10 0 0 2023-24 17 1 0

Sheffield United eye move for Matt Ritchie

Given he’s a free agent, the cost of this deal will come down to the size of his wages and the length of the contract, which could determine whether this is a deal worth pursuing or not this summer for the likes of Portsmouth and Watford. He would bring a lot of experience to the squad and could take on a leadership role to help the younger players to improve, whilst having more to offer in the second tier than he has in the Premier League in recent years at the age of 34.

The latest comes from Craig Hope of The Daily Mail, who reports that Ritchie has interest from Portsmouth, but the Blades and Chris Wilder are the side with the firmest interest, having made an offer to the utility man.

The recently relegated side have seen a host of players depart the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer, and are looking to rebuild in the second tier, with the aim being promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

It is likely Ritchie is seen as an option at left wing-back, which is where more of his career has been played in recent years, having been more of a right-sided winger in the early days of his Newcastle career.

Sheffield United have seen Yasser Larouci's loan end, whilst both Ben Osborn and Max Lowe have departed the club on free transfers this summer, leaving options down the left much thinner on the ground. Rhys Norrington-Davies is the only specialist left-sided full-back or wing-back in the squad.

Matt Ritchie can be a valuable addition for the Blades

Ritchie has spent the last eight years at Newcastle, joining the Magpies after their relegation to the Championship in 2016, and has a wealth of experience at both second-tier and Premier League level.

While he was an important player in the squad for the first few years of his time at St. James’ Park, the former Bournemouth man's game time waned in the last couple of seasons.

At 34, Ritchie likely won’t be playing every minute of every game, but he could still be a valuable addition to the club as he is still more than capable of competing at a Championship level.

Ritchie isn’t quite what he used to be now that he is entering the final few years of his career, but he could still offer plenty to a Championship side like the Blades after they lost a number of important players this summer.

The likes of Ollie Norwood, John Egan, Oli McBurnie, George Baldock, and Chris Basham have been the core of the side for a number of years but all of them have since departed, and new leaders are now required in Wilder's dressing room.