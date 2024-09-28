After starting off his career with Colchester United, Greg Halford had an established Football League career over the past two decades, and is still plying his trade to this day.

With stints at Sheffield United, Portsmouth and Nottingham Forest some of the most prominent across his EFL days, the long-throw merchant made a name for himself for his versatility and dependable performances for the many clubs he featured for.

Spells in Scotland and Ireland followed towards the tail end of his carer, before dropping into non-league to continue playing for as long as possible, something that he is still doing at the ripe old age of 39.

His love for the game doesn’t seem to be diminishing, and after signing on for seventh tier side Blyth Spartans, he is still looking to do a job lower down the pyramid during the 2024/25 campaign.

Halford originally made his name in Essex with the U’s; making his debut as an 18-year-old back in 2003, before going on to establish himself in the side over the next five seasons.

These were heady days for United, who clambered up to the second tier in the 06/07 season, with the defender impressing enough to secure a move to then-Premier League side Reading, before swiftly shifting to Sunderland.

His time in the north east didn’t go to plan though, with two red cards in four outings seeing Roy Keane opt against playing him during his time with the club, with spells at Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United on loan before moving on to Wolves.

Portsmouth, Forest, Brighton and Rotherham were all destinations at some point throughout his playing days, before seeing out his time in the Football League with contracts with Cardiff City and Southend United.

Greg Halford joins Blyth Spartans to continue playing career

After making the move into non-league initially with big-spending Billericay Town, Halford has continued to ply his trade below the fourth tier, with Blyth his latest port of call earlier this month.

Greg Halford's Portsmouth league stats (FBRef) Appearances 75 Starts 75 Goals 12 Assists 4

Having been training with Bishop’s Stortford over the summer, the defender made the move back to the north east to continue stepping out on the pitch each week, and was met by a familiar face in the dugout.

Former Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper David Stockdale [pictured] is the man in charge of the Spartans at this moment in time, with the new arrival citing the boss as one of the reasons why he joined.

Speaking to his new club’s official website, Halford said: “I’m really excited to be here and back up in the North-East, it has been a while.

“I’m looking forward to working under [David] Stockdale as well, who I’ve known for several years. I’m just really looking forward to it and meeting all of the lads.”

Since his arrival, Halford has featured in two matches for Spartans, with his first start resulting in a 1-0 victory over Workington Town, before being brought on at halftime in a 4-0 drubbing by Mickleover.

Even with his 40th birthday on the horizon, Halford is still going strong and proving his love for the game is as great as ever, some 21 years after he made his professional debut.