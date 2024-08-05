Highlights Sheffield United are set to sign Chelsea's Alfie Gilchrist on loan.

The defender had been linked to Preston, but he is set for a medical with the Blades on Tuesday before finalising the move.

Chris Wilder has been on the lookout for a right-back after George Baldock and Jayden Bogle left this summer.

Sheffield United are set to complete the signing of Alife Gilchrist on a season-long loan from Chelsea as Chris Wilder strengthens his defence.

With George Baldock leaving the club this summer following his deal expiring, and Jayden Bogle joining rivals Leeds United, the Blades have been on the lookout for a right-back, and it was claimed they were rivalling Preston for Gilchrist’s signature.

And, in a fresh development, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the player has chosen to move to the Yorkshire outfit, with the deal agreed and it should be finalised tomorrow.

“EXCL: Chelsea talent Alfie Gilchrist has chosen Sheffield United as loan option. Medical and signature to be completed on Tuesday — here we go.”

Alfie Gilchrist will be a welcome addition for Sheffield United

It’s fair to say that it’s been a turbulent summer for Sheffield United so far, as they’ve seen many high-profile departures, including players that were integral to many good times over the years.

In return, they probably haven’t made the signings that Wilder would’ve wanted just yet, even if Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore look like two shrewd additions.

But, it’s clear that more is required, but an ongoing takeover saga hasn’t helped matters.

However, this is a very good bit of news for the Blades, and, as outlined above, it’s a much-needed improvement in an area of the pitch that had to be addressed.

Baldock and Bogle were both proven performers at this level, so Wilder and the recruitment team had to find a quality right-back to fill that gap - and that’s exactly what they’ve done.

Alfie Gilchrist could become a fan favourite at Bramall Lane

The 20-year-old was given an opportunity in the first-team by Mauricio Pochettino last season, and his intensity and no-nonsense style made him a firm favourite among the support.

Obviously, there are areas of his game that need to be improved, which is why Chelsea are loaning him out, but Gilchrist has the tools to become a very good defender.

Alfie Gilchrist's Premier League Stats 23/24 (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 11 Starts 2 Goals 1 Assists - Pass accuracy per game 85% Tackles per game 0.4 Clearances per game 0.8

That style is sure to be appreciated at Bramall Lane, and his defensive instincts could make him the ideal full-back, as Wilder looks to revert to a back four formation, as opposed to the wing-backs that he has predominantly used in his career.

So, this looks like it’s a great opportunity for the player, and Sheffield United are solving a problem position with someone who has enormous potential.

Sheffield United’s summer transfer plans

Nevertheless, there still needs to be more activity involving Sheffield United over the final weeks of the window, as they do look short in certain departments, notably up front.

The takeover situation does complicate things, but fans will see Will Osula’s big-money move to Newcastle United, and they will expect that it should free up some funds to allow more business to take place.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens over the coming days and weeks, as Wilder looks to build a team that can win promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Sheffield United start their Championship campaign at Deepdale when they face Preston on Friday night.