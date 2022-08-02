Sheffield United poised to win transfer battle for Premier League player

Sheffield United have won the race to sign talented Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

The 19-year-old is extremely highly-rated by the Premier League champions but he has understandably found game time hard to come by give the quality in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Therefore, there had been speculation surrounding the future of the youngster this summer, with several top-flight clubs wanting to sign McAtee permanently.

City wouldn’t entertain a permanent transfer but they are willing to let him leave on loan, as many Championship clubs circle.

The Blades were known to be admirers and they have now won the race to land the player, as Fabrizio Romano confirmed that it has all been agreed between the clubs.

“Manchester City have completed full agreement with Sheffield United for James McAtee season-long loan. Sheffield United set to announce McAtee as new signing this week.”

This will be the second deal between the two this season, with Tommy Doyle also having made the move to Bramall Lane, although he is currently out with an injury which meant he wasn’t involved in the 1-0 defeat at Watford last night.

The verdict

This is a fantastic bit of business from Sheffield United as McAtee is an exciting talent who has the ability to become a star in the Championship this season.

The loss of Morgan Gibbs-White was a big one, and it showed last night, with the Blades lacking that spark and creativity in the final third.

McAtee will help on that front and his arrival will continue what has been a very productive window so far for Heckingbottom, with his squad looking in good shape.

