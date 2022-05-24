Sheffield United poised to make transfer decision on midfielder

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom and the coaching staff are set to make a decision on Ismaila Coulibaly as they consider bringing the midfielder back to the club next season.

The 21-year-old has spent the past two years with Beerschot in Belgium, a club that have close ties to the Yorkshire side due to owner Prince Abdullah.

After a fine first year in Belgium, which prompted speculation that Galatasaray were preparing a big-money offer for the player, things haven’t gone so well for Coulibaly or his team this season, as they were relegated.

That’s left the Blades in a difficult position as if he remains with Beerschot he wouldn’t be able to get a work permit moving forward, yet his form this season means he may not be ready to come back into the Sheffield United squad.

Therefore, the Sheffield Star have confirmed that talks are currently underway between the boss and key figures at the club over what to do with Coulibaly.

The 21-year-old featured in 20 games in the Belgian top-flight this season, failing to score and registering three assists.

The verdict

It seems as though Coulibaly’s form has stalled somewhat in the past 12 months which is a shame for the Blades, although it’s perhaps to be expected for a young player.

You would not expect him to go back to Beerschot given the complications that would bring with his work permit, so it’s down to Heckingbottom to decide to what to do.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out and whatever happens, Coulibaly needs to be playing regularly next season to get his career back on track.

