Sheffield United's hopes of re-signing Tommy Doyle could be scuppered if Manchester City consider selling him permanently this summer.

Doyle has played a key role for Sheffield United in 2022/23, helping the Blades finish runners-up to Burnley in the Championship and win automatic promotion, as well as reaching the last four of the FA Cup, where they were beaten by parent-club, Man City.

Paul Heckingbottom has leaned heavily on the quality of Doyle and fellow City loanee, James McAtee.

Could Sheffield United re-sign Tommy Doyle?

The interest is certainly there.

Alan Nixon has suggested on his Patreon account that Doyle is Sheffield United's priority this summer - although if they can't secure a deal for the 21-year-old, focus will shift onto a new loan agreement for McAtee.

That feels a possibility, too, with Nixon warning of the disappointment Sheffield United look set to face despite "originally trying for midfielder Doyle to return".

Nixon notes that "City may be open to sell Doyle and United are not going to win that race because of their financial issues and possible 'takeover'", referencing Prince Abdullah's plans to sell Sheffield United.

Should Doyle not return and go elsewhere "that will mean a far better chance of McAtee going back to Bramall Lane on loan with City's blessing".

Doyle has featured 32 times in the Championship this season, scoring three goals and registering four assists for Sheffield United, who secured promotion to the Premier League on April 26th following a 2-0 win over West Brom.

The City loanee had a crucial impact in their FA Cup run, too, scoring a stunning 95th minute winner against Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-final at Bramall Lane, leading Sheffield United back to Wembley - Doyle and McAtee were ineligible to play against City in the semi-final, a game the Blades lost 3-0.

Would losing Doyle be a blow for Sheffield United?

On the evidence of the second-half of the season it would.

Doyle has emerged as Heckingbottom's go-to midfield pivot ahead of Oliver Norwood, starting eight of 12 Championship fixtures across April and May.

He was also given added responsibility of starting games against Tottenham and Blackburn in the FA Cup as that campaign gathered pace.

Norwood, at 32, is 11 years Doyle's senior.

What next for Sheffield United?

Sheffield United face Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Monday in what's their final Championship fixture of the season.

They are targeting a 28th win of the campaign in what could be Doyle's final game as a Blade.