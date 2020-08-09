Sheffield United plotting transfer swoop for key Nottingham Forest man

Sheffield United and Burnley are both reportedly weighing up a summer transfer move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

Sean Dyche would be keen to bring the Forest defender in should Ben Gibson make a return to Middlesbrough, whilst Chris Wilder is looking to bolster his backline after some late-season injuries contributed to the Blades falling out of the race for Europe.

Worrall, 23, played every Championship game for Sabri Lamouchi’s side last season, as the Reds missed out on the play-offs in heartbreaking fashion on the final day, so it is unlikely that they will be willing to let the defender go easily.

The centre-back is just the latest Forest player to attract transfer attention this summer.

Right-back Matty Cash is also a target of Wilder’s thanks to some impressive performances in his new role following Sabri Lamouchi’s decision to alter his position.

The verdict

I think Worrall would be a very good signing for either Sheffield United or Burnley, but I cannot see Forest letting him go easily.

He still has two years remaining on his contract so the club are not in a position where they need to cash in exactly, so a hefty fee may well be necessary.

This may well rule Burnley out of the running. The Lancashire club had to let a number of players leave following the break as they did not have the funds to extend their contracts until the end of July.

Sheffield United may be in a better position but we will have to wait and see. The market is very unpredictable at the moment.