Sheffield United plotting transfer swoop for in-demand EFL defender

Sheffield United are reportedly eyeing a move for Wigan Athletic full-back Antonee Robinson according to The Sun.

Wigan are likely to have to cash-in on a number of players during the summer transfer window, with their relegation from the Championship being confirmed.

The Latics were deducted 12 points after being placed into administration towards the end of this year’s campaign, which resulted in them being relegated into the third-tier.

Robinson caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Wigan last season though, as he made 39 appearances in all competitions.

But his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed, with the full-back attracting interest from both West Brom and West Ham earlier this season.

With Wigan being relegated into League One, Sheffield United are seemingly keen to cash-in on a bargain deal that could be worth £1.5million.

The Blades finished the 2019/20 season ninth in the Premier League table, and will be looking to add much-needed depth to their squad ahead of the new league campaign in September.

The Verdict:

What a bargain this would be.

It’s seems as though it’s only going to be a matter of time before Robinson is to leave the club in the summer transfer window, as he’s attracting significant transfer interest already.

A move to Sheffield United will definitely be tempting for the American full-back as well, as the Blades are a club that are heading in the right direction under the management of Chris Wilder.

He’s destined for bigger and better things than Wigan though, and it’ll be interesting to see whether they can win promotion straight back into the Championship next season.