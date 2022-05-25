Sheffield United plotting transfer swoop for former Arsenal & Leeds United target

Sheffield United are interested in signing Hibernian defender Josh Doig this summer.

The 20-year-old has been a regular for the Easter Road outfit over the past two seasons and his form has caught the eye, with Arsenal and Leeds United among those having been credited with an interest in the past.

However, a move didn’t happen, with Doig making 34 appearances for Hibs this season as they endured a tough campaign.

Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is now in charge of the Scottish side, but he could face a battle to keep hold of the left-back, as the Edinburgh Evening News revealed the Blades are keeping tabs on Doig.

Whether it results in a formal bid remains to be seen, although Hibs are in a strong negotiating position as the youngster is currently on a contract that runs until the summer of 2026.

Paul Heckingbottom is going to want to make his own mark on the team as he gears up for his first full season in charge of the Yorkshire outfit.

The Blades missed out on a return to the Premier League after losing in the play-off semi-final this month.

The verdict

Doig is a very good, young player so you would say that he would be a smart signing for the Blades as he could offer a lot to the team and he has the potential to get even better.

However, left-back is not an area of the pitch that Sheffield United desperately need to strengthen given the options they have at the club, with Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies at the club.

So, it will be interesting to see whether one of those departs but if they can land Doig they would be getting a good player.

