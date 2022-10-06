Sheffield United plotting transfer move for Scottish player

Sheffield United are lining up a move for young Kilmarnock forward Bobby Wales, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Championship table-toppers are in the market to improve their fire-power at youth level, having lost prolific striker Will Lankshear during the summer to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 17-year-old joined United in January 2021 after being released by Arsenal, but secured a return to London with Spurs in a £2 million move in August following a prolific 2021-22 campaign, both for the under-18’s and under-23’s at the Blades.

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Reda Khadra Yes No

His place could be taken by Wales, who has emerged as a top prospect north of the border for Killie and also the Scotland youth set-up.

Per the report from Football Insider, Wales is close to making a breakthrough into the Kilmarnock first-team at the age of just 17, having already netted in the Scottish Challenge Cup for the club’s B team against Cowdenbeath in August.

Wales is under contract at Rugby Park until the summer of 2024, but Sheffield United are considering a move in January after undergoing scouting missions to check up on the striker.

The Verdict

Having lost Lankshear to the riches of the Premier League this summer, United could do with picking up another similar talent to develop.

In recent years, both Daniel Jebbison and Antwoine Hackford have shown extreme promise at youth level and have made their senior breakthroughs, although neither are currently getting chances in the first-team with Hackford suffering from a bad knee injury.

Having broken into the Scotland under-18 squad, Wales must have something about him, especially if as reported he is closing in on Derek McInnes’ first-team squad at Kilmarnock.

Now may be the time to bring him in and see what he can do at Scottish Premiership level, as that would surely maximise any potential fee they could get in January with United sniffing about.