Sheffield United are eager to complete a move for Viktoria Plzen's Sampson Dweh if they gain promotion to the Premier League this season.

That's according to a fresh report from The Sun's Alan Nixon, who revealed the Blades' interest in Dweh via his exclusive Patreon service on Sunday morning.

United are third in the Championship heading into this afternoon's Steel City derby showdown away to Sheffield Wednesday, having claimed the bragging rights over their bitter rivals earlier this season.

They will be hoping to come away with all three points once again, after Burnley's 2-0 win at Swansea City yesterday afternoon propelled them back up to second place with eight games to spare.

Promotion is the objective for Chris Wilder's side, and it could open the door for them to complete a summer move for Dweh.

Sheffield United's transfer interest in Sampson Dweh

Nixon's report states that Sheffield United are "keen" on Dweh's services, should they return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

They are said to be watching Dweh, who has impressed in both the Czech top-flight and in the UEFA Europa League for Plzen this term.

The 24-year-old spent the previous season on loan with Plzen before signing permanently this summer and has made 41 appearances across all competitions, including fifteen in the Europa League - scoring four league goals.

Sampson Dweh's 24/25 Viktoria Plzen stats via FotMob, as of March 16 Competition Appearances Goals Cup 2 0 UEFA Europa League 15 0 Czech Liga 24 4 Total 41 4

Dweh is also a fully-fledged international, having clocked up 24 caps and counting for the Liberia national team.

It would appear as though the Championship promotion hopefuls are not alone in their pursuit, with Nixon adding that Wolves also hold an interest - but that the Blades could "step in first".

Sheffield United need to bolster defence if promotion is gained

Sheffield United's pursuit of defensive acquisitions ahead of a potential return to the Premier League may ease nerves among supporters, as the Blades will need reinforcements in that area of the pitch if they go up.

Anel Ahmedhodzic is a Premier League-quality central defender, but they are short-staffed away from the Bosnian.

With the exclusion of Rob Holding, who is on loan from Crystal Palace, Wilder only has two other senior options at his disposal in Rhys Norrington-Davies and Jack Robinson.

The pair have previously struggled in the top-flight and United could do with an upgrade. The jury is still out on Dweh, who remains an unknown quanity in English football and would represent something of a gamble, but United are being smart by bidding to bolster their backline with one eye on the Premier League next season.