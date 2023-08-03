Highlights Sheffield United are interested in signing Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough as a replacement for Iliman Ndiaye.

Sheffield United are looking to sign Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom as they seek to replace the influential Iliman Ndiaye this summer.

Sheffield United keen on Chuba Akpom

The 27-year-old joined Boro in 2020, but he struggled to make an impact on Teesside until the arrival of Michael Carrick last season. The appointment of the former Manchester United coach transformed Akpom, who, playing in a slightly deeper role, scored an incredible 28 goals in the Championship.

That fired Boro to the play-offs, but they ultimately came up short over two legs against Coventry City, which has put Akpom’s future in doubt.

The attacker only has a year left on his contract, so Boro know that if fresh terms aren’t agreed with the player, they risk losing him on a free.

With a deal still not signed, it seems as though Akpom could be on the move ahead of the deadline, and Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that the Blades are looking to sign the player.

How much will Chuba Akpom cost?

The update claims that Boro had been holding out for £15m for their star man this summer, but with no offers forthcoming, they could be forced to drop their demands as they’re aware he could leave on a free in 12 months time.

Therefore, the journalist states that Sheffield United feel they could get the player for around the £8m mark as Paul Heckingbottom looks to strengthen his squad.

It’s no secret that funds are tight at Bramall Lane this summer, but with Ndiaye moving to Marseille for an initial £15m, there is money available.

Replacing the classy Senegal international will be tough, but Akpom does play a similar position and would seemingly slot straight into the XI when fully fit.

Whilst the £8m may seem a low amount for Middlesbrough, the reality is that they are in a difficult position due to the contract situation. Of course, the hierarchy could risk Akpom running his deal down in the hope that he fires them to promotion, but you can understand if the hierarchy wants to take the money that’s on the table.

What does this mean for Middlesbrough?

Quite simply, he will need to be replaced. However, you don’t find players who are capable of scoring 28 goals in a season that easily, so there’s no denying it would be a massive blow for Carrick and the team ahead of the new campaign, which starts against Millwall on Saturday.

With Cameron Archer having also returned to Aston Villa after an excellent loan spell, Boro will be short on genuine quality in the final third.

So, you would imagine that this will force them into the market, and even if he does go for only £8m, it will give Carrick the freedom to spend relatively big on an attacker.

Fans will say that other areas of the team need addressing as well, and that’s a fair comment, but the priority has to be adding goals to the side, and it will be interesting to see how the squad looks come September 1.