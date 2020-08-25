Sheffield United plot move for EFL man at Yorkshire rivals

Barnsley full-back Clarke Oduor is attracting the interest of Sheffield United, with the Blades in the mix to pluck the youngster out of Oakwell just 12 months after he arrived.

Oduor had progressed through the ranks in West Yorkshire with Leeds United, but first-team opportunities weren’t presenting themselves under Marcelo Bielsa.

A move to Barnsley followed last summer, with the youngster making 16 appearances in the Championship in 2019/20.

The 21-year-old scored once too, with his goal in the 2-1 win over Brentford on the final day absolutely crucial in keeping Gerhard Struber’s side in the Championship.

However, according to a report from Football Insider, there’s interest in Oduor from Sheffield United.

The Barnsley man has three years remaining on his deal at Oakwell, but has caught the eye of the Premier League Blades.

Chris Wilder has been alerted to the full-back’s versatility, which sees him comfortable at left-back but also in the midfield.

Sheffield United made a huge impact on the Premier League last season, storming to safety and shaking up the division along the way.

They start their second season in the Premier League against Wolves, whilst Barnsley begin their Championship camapign by locking horns with Luton Town.

The Verdict

Oduor was impressive for Barnsley last season and, prior to that, he’d been making waves at Elland Road.

It’s easy to understand why Sheffield United would be interested in a move, particularly with how versatile Wilder likes his players to be.

Oduor could feature as a wing-back at Bramall Lane or in the midfield, which is similar to what the likes of Ben Osborn can do.

He might not crack the first-team at Bramall Lane right away, but there’s plenty there to suggest he’d be a massive hit in the future.

