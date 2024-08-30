Sheffield United have reportedly opened talks with Premier League side Southampton over a loan move for Samuel Edozie.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, in what would be a real statement signing by Chris Wilder's Sheffield United side.

It is believed that the Blades envision Edozie as becoming a key figure in their promotion push this season, but may face an uphill battle to convince the 21-year-old to drop down to the Championship.

The England youth international has come off the bench twice for Southampton in the Premier League this season, and played the full 90 minutes in Saints' Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City in midweek.

Blades lining up Edozie deal

As revealed by Football Insider, Sheffield United are looking to pull off what would present as a highly impressive loan deal for Southampton forward, Edozie, with talks underway.

Wilder is understood to view the versatile attacker as a player who can become a vital piece in their promotion puzzle, as the Blades look to sharpen their cutting edge for their Championship campaign ahead.

But, after having just played an important role in helping steer the Saints to the Premier League last season, it's reported that the former Manchester City academy graduate may take some convincing to step back into the second tier.

However, with the early signs being that he will likely be playing a bit part role at St Mary's this season, the idea of playing regular football may well be one that sways his decision.

The Saints have added the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Cameron Archer and Adam Lallana to their attacking ranks this summer, further crowding up Russell Martin's attacking department, and potentially pushing Edozie away from regular starting opportunities.

Edozie would be major coup for Blades

Edozie may well have to wait to show he can play at Premier League level, but he's already without doubt evidenced that he can shine at Championship level.

Indeed, Edozie's 8.99 touches in the opposition box per 90 minutes was more than any other Championship player in his position last season, whilst his 3.44 successful dribbles and 0.23 expected assists per 90 placed him in the top 96.5 and 86.6 percentiles respectively - per FotMob.

Edozie's 23/24 Championship stats, per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Avg. rating 34 6 3 6.8/10

Predominantly operating from the flanks, but comfortable playing through the middle of the pitch too, Edozie would provide Wilder with a versatile weapon to go to war with this season, whilst only enhancing United's strength in depth.

His arrival would help take the pressure off the likes of Andre Brooks, and allow the Blades to field a natural wide player on one of their wings in Wilder's 4-4-1-1 system that he's been deploying in the early stages of the season.

Up to now, the Blades have been largely going with Brooks and Hamer on the flanks, whilst Callum O'Hare has also had a run out there too, but all three of those players tend to be more at home in the middle of the park.

Therefore, adding Edozie to the squad could improve Wilder's tactical approach even further, and at the very least, would provide greater flexibility in attack with a proven Championship performer.