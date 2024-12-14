Sheffield United are flying in the Championship so far this season.

As expected, the Blades are fighting at the top end of the Championship table as their quest for a return to the Premier League is ongoing. The hope will be that Chris Wilder can lead Sheffield United to Championship glory once again and avoid the stress and difficulties of the play-offs.

It will be no easy task to finish in those automatic promotion places, as the likes of Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley will all have the same goal.

Sheffield United's squad is in a good place right now, as there is quality all over the pitch for Wilder to choose from, but with January around the corner, he will have some thinking to do.

Not only will he look to strengthen the squad further, but he has to keep hold of some of his most talented stars. As well as that, there are a couple of players whose contracts expire in 2025, and can therefore sign pre-contract agreements abroad in January if a new contract is not put on the table.

Rhian Brewster

Rhian Brewster arrived in 2020 with plenty of hype after coming through the Liverpool academy and scoring 10 goals on loan in the Championship with Swansea City. However, his spell with the Blades has been hugely disappointing and could certainly come to an end next year.

He has spent two seasons in the Premier League during his time with Sheffield United but failed to score a single goal in his 40 top-flight appearances, despite being a striker by trade.

Unfortunately, his form in the Championship has been no better, as he has scored no more than a handful of Championship goals across two and a half seasons.

Rhian Brewster's total Sheffield United stats before this season, as per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 77 5 1

He has been a bit part player for most of his time at Bramall Lane, and it would come as no surprise to see him depart next year when his contract expires.

This season, he has been used mostly as an impact sub, but has ironically failed to have an impact when he has come off the bench, despite Sheffield United's form so far.

January is right around the corner, and it would make sense to see the forward sign a pre-contract agreement away from Bramall Lane as he may be a low-risk free option for a number of clubs.

Jack Robinson

Jack Robinson also joined the Blades in 2020 and has been an influential figure in defence over the last few seasons. Last campaign, he appeared in all but four of Sheffield United's Premier League games, wearing the captain's armband on a number of occasions.

In total, he has made over 125 appearances for the Blades, and has even contributed to over 10 goals during that time. Despite being a key defensive player for the last few seasons, he is yet to sign a new contract with his current one set to expire in the summer.

That puts the centre-back up for grabs in January for clubs to sign him to a pre-contract agreement for free. While his departure would be a blow to Sheffield United, he has been in and out of the team so far this season, so he may fancy a move away to get more game time.

He is 31 years old, so he would still be an experienced defensive option for a number of clubs elsewhere.