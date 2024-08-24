Key Takeaways Sheffield United started the season strong but suffered a setback, drawing with QPR after leading by two goals early on.

Ollie Arblaster and Anel Ahmedhodzic may be targets for other clubs, potentially leaving Sheffield United before the transfer deadline.

Wolves are interested in Ahmedhodzic to fill the void left by Max Kilman, while Arblaster is being eyed by Brentford, Ipswich, and Southampton.

Sheffield United have had a solid start to their 2024/25 campaign.

Their opening day of the season was a success as they travelled to Lancashire for a clash with Preston North End, which resulted in the sacking of Ryan Lowe. Ollie Arblaster and Gustavo Hamer grabbed the goals to give their side a comfortable 2-0 victory away from home.

That was followed by a solid 4-2 victory over Wrexham in the Carabao Cup, before welcoming QPR to Bramall Lane for another Championship clash. Their second Championship game did not quite go to plan, as despite going two goals in front after just 13 minutes, QPR scored twice in the second half to complete a comeback and hold Sheffield United to a draw.

The Blades will be hoping that this is just a small blip in their success this season as they will be desperate to make an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation last season.

Related Burnley and Sheffield United eyeing move for Brighton player Two promotion rivals are set to compete for the signature of Jeremy Sarmiento, who could be available for both a loan and permanent deal.

Chris Wilder has been in this position before. The 56-year-old led Sheffield United to automatic promotion from the Championship in the 2018/19 campaign and will want to repeat that achievement this term.

His squad is full of Championship quality, with the likes of Kieffer Moore and Callum O'Hare arriving earlier this summer, so there is reason for optimism among the Blades faithful. However, the transfer window still has time remaining and there are a couple of important Blades stars who could be set for departure.

Today, Football League World looks at two Sheffield United players in particular who will have an uncertain few days amid interest from elsewhere.

Ollie Arblaster

Arblaster was Sheffield United's first goalscorer of the 2024/25 campaign after netting against Preston but his future remains a little uncertain.

Journalist Mike McGrath recently revealed that Brentford, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all eyeing the 20-year-old ahead of a move before deadline day. The Premier League duo were yet to have submitted a bid at the time of McGrath's reveal, but there is plenty of time for them to get a deal for the player over the line.

Arblaster is a highly promising midfielder who Sheffield United will value highly and with the player's contract still having four years remaining, the Premier League clubs will have to pay a sizeable fee.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Port Vale in the first half of last season and has since become a regular at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United will certainly want to keep him around, but with Premier League clubs targeting him, the next few days before deadline day will be uncertain for Arblaster.

Anel Ahmedhodzic

Anel Ahmedhodzic has been a mainstay in Sheffield United's back line since signing from Champions League Malmo in 2022, but there is a possibility that his two-year spell may be coming to an end this summer.

As per Football Insider, Wolves are interested in securing a deal for the defender, who is one of the first names on the team sheet at Bramall Lane. Gary O'Neil has reportedly placed him high on the target list as he looks to strengthen his side before deadline day.

Anel Ahmedhodzic's 2022/23 Championship stats, as per Fotmob Minutes Played Goals Chances Created Tackles Won Interceptions Duels Won Recoveries Blocked 2,861 6 20 41 62 170 165 8

Wolves believe that the defender could be a natural replacement for Max Kilman who they sold for a sizeable fee to West Ham United.

The next week will be uncertain for Ahmedhodzic as Sheffield United will want to keep a hold of their star defender. He has two years remaining on his contract, so like Arblaster, any club interested will have to pay a decent fee for the player.