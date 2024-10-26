Sheffield United are aiming to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt this season.

Chris Wilder’s side are in the mix for a play-off place in the early stages of the campaign, but have been deducted two points by the EFL.

Difficulties behind the scenes have hampered their preparation for life back in the Championship, with uncertainty surrounding the ownership.

In an ideal world, Sheffield United would be planning to strengthen their side in the January transfer window in order to aid their bid for a place in the top flight.

However, this uncertainty behind the scenes could lead to some concerns over the futures of some of their top stars.

For example, it was reported by Mike McGrath during the summer Ollie Arblaster is attracting interest from the likes of Ipswich Town, Southampton and Brentford.

Here we look at the Sheffield United players that could follow Arblaster out the door at Bramall Lane in the upcoming winter market…

Players that could leave Sheffield United in January 2025 (FLW View) Player Contract expiration Ollie Arblaster 2028 Anel Ahmedhodzic 2026 Vini Souza 2027 Gus Hamer 2027

Anel Ahmedhodzic

It was reported by Football Insider in the summer that Anel Ahmedhodzic was attracting interest from Ipswich Town. Wolves are also said to be interested.

The move never materialised, with the Bosnia & Herzegovina international remaining a key part of Wilder’s plans.

However, his performances have remained strong, and he is sure to garner more interest in his services again in 2025.

The centre-back is a standout talent in the Championship, and Ipswich’s defensive struggles in the Premier League could even see the Tractor Boys return with an offer to sign him in the winter market.

If Sheffield United’s financial concerns don’t abate, then other clubs could also circle and look to take advantage of the situation too.

Vinicius Souza

Vinicius Souza is another player performing well for the Blades this season that could see summer interest in him reignited in January.

It was reported by Sports Digitale in August that Turkish giants Fenerbahce made contact over the potential signing of the Brazilian.

While the move didn’t come to fruition, the Super Lig side could still come back with concrete interest in January.

According to Goal Brazil, Fulham made a bid worth €18 (£15) million in the summer, which also failed to lead to an agreement.

The Cottagers are another side that could yet tempt Sheffield United into a sale in the new year, particularly if the ownership situation hasn’t been resolved by then.

Gustavo Hamer

Gustavo Hamer has proven himself as a key player for Sheffield United during his time at Bramall Lane.

This led to speculation over his future in the summer, with the Blades rejecting an offer from Leeds United, according to Football Insider and other outlets.

Given the quality of his performances has remained strong into the new campaign, it’s very possible that there could be fresh interest in January from across the football world.

The Dutchman has been key to their promotion challenge so far, and losing him would be a massive blow to the club.

However, if a top flight side comes knocking, then it could become quite difficult to convince him to stay, not least if the takeover situation continues to strain the club’s financial capacity.