Highlights Ahmedhodzic, Hamer, Souza, Arblaster, McBurnie – Blades face challenge keeping them as top clubs sniff around for talent.

Ahmedhodzic may leave due to desire for top-tier football, Souza also could go to boost funds.

McBurnie's future uncertain as Rangers and Antalyaspor show interest, while Arblaster is wanted by Premier League teams.

With Sheffield United set to be competing in the Championship again next season, their squad is bound to undergo big changes this summer.

Despite the Blades struggling in the Premier League, clubs in top divisions across Europe will see the club's relegation as a chance to poach their best talent, and as such, Sheffield United will surely be braced for plenty of transfer offers in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, below, we've identified five Sheffield United players that we think are likely to attract transfer interest this summer.

1 Anel Ahmedhodzic

One Sheffield United player certain to attract transfer interest this summer is central defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The 25-year-old was linked with a move away from the club in January but remained at Bramall Lane until the end of the season. However, it is hard to see that happening once again this summer.

Anel Ahmedhodzic's 2023/24 season at Sheffield United as per FOTMOB Appearances (All Competitions) Yellow Cards Red Cards FOTMOB Rating 31 9 1 6.59

Even back in January when that interest arrived, reports suggested the Blades were willing to cash in providing that their valuation was met.

Recently, another report has emerged suggesting that the club will look to cash in on him once again this summer.

Sell or keep?

Sell. Ahmedhodzic is not going to want to play Championship football, and his departure could bring in some much needed funds as Chris Wilder looks tor re-shape the squad at Bramall Lane.

2 Gustavo Hamer

Another Sheffield United player surely bound to attract plenty of transfer interest this summer is Gus Hamer.

Having starred at Coventry City in the Championship, Hamer got his move to the Premier League last summer by joining the Blades, but he is already set to return to the second tier.

Gus Hamer's 2023/24 season at Sheffield United as per FOTMOB Appearances (All Competitions) Goals Assists FOTMOB Rating 37 5 7 7.04

One of few positives in a very difficult season for the club, Hamer stood out in a poor Blades side, and recently picked up the club's player of the year award.

It would be hugely surprising if Premier League sides, and indeed other top-flight clubs from around Europe, did not come calling this summer.

One thing that may

Sell or keep?

In an ideal world, keep, because Hamer is an absolute star at Championship level. The reality is, however, other clubs are likely to come calling and the Blades' hand may therefore be forced.

3 Vini Souza

Like Hamer above, Vini Souza was signed by Sheffield United ahead of their return to the Premier League last summer.

However, unlike Hamer, he did not exactly perform to the levels expected or required.

As such, Sheffield United are reportedly looking to sell him this summer, hoping to no doubt recoup a significant amount of the £10 million they spent on him.

Vini Souza's 2023/24 season at Sheffield United as per FOTMOB Appearances (All Competitions) Yellow Cards Red Cards FOTMOB Rating 37 2 0 6.82

Supporters of the club could be okay with that, too, with our Sheffield United fan pundit recently telling FLW on Souza: "He's clearly a talent, but he just spends so often blaming everybody else for his mistakes and then during games as well, he just gets bypassed so often."

"Fans have started to turn on him as well. He was booed onto the field at home against Forest. Like Anel, he doesn't want to be here, he seems to have made that clear and I think if we can get back what we paid for him, whilst he would be a good player in the Championship, I'm happy to let him go."

With experience in the top flights of Belgium, Spain and now England, there will surely be a club out there that comes in for Souza this summer.

Sell or keep?

Sell. Another player that can be cashed in on and removed from the wage bill to help Chris Wilder rebuild in the second tier.

4 Oli McBurnie

Oli McBurnie is another player in the Blades squad to have attracted transfer interest ahead of the summer.

Scottish giants Rangers have reportedly been lurking for some time now, hoping to snap up the Blades forward in the coming months, whilst Turkish side Antalyaspor are also reportedly keen on the Scottish international.

McBurnie's situation is different to the others on this list, however.

Oli McBurnie's 2023/24 season at Sheffield United as per FOTMOB Appearances (All Competitions) Goals Assists FOTMOB Rating 23 6 3 6.79

The 29-year-old's contract at Bramall Lane is due to expire at the end of June.

Chris Wilder has stated openly he wants McBurnie to stay, but whether they can agree a deal, and McBurnie can resist the temptation of Rangers or a move overseas.

Keep or sell?

If McBurnie can be tied down on a new short-term deal for a reasonable wage, keep. Wilder clearly wants him at Bramall Lane and that should be key.

5 Ollie Arblaster

Last but not least, Sheffield United may also have a job on their hands keeping hold of Ollie Arblaster this summer.

As expected, following relegation, other clubs in the Premier League are already circling the Blades' squad, and Arblaster is a player that clubs have taken a fancy to.

Aston Villa and West Ham United are among those teams, according to reports, with scouts across the top flight said to be keeping tabs on the player Chris Wilder made Blades captain on two occasions this season.

Ollie Arblaster's 2023/24 season at Sheffield United as per FOTMOB Appearances (All Competitions) Yellow Cards Red Cards FOTMOB Rating 13 2 0 6.89

Sheffield United are reportedly desperate to keep hold of him this summer, with the 20-year-old contracted until 2028.

Sell or keep?

Keep. Wilder has earmarked a key role for Arblaster in the Championship next season, and regular game time combined with a long contract could see him remain. The Blades may have to reject a few transfer bids along the way, though.