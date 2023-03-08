Sheffield United player’s uncertain future should make Blades envious of Burnley: Opinion

There are a couple of reasons why Sheffield United may be jealous of Burnley at this point, even though Paul Heckingbottom’s men are an excellent outfit with many Championship clubs wanting to be in their position.

Firstly, the Clarets may have more to spend in the summer than the South Yorkshire side, even if the latter go up.

This is because Vincent Kompany’s side cashed in on key players last summer and generated a sizeable amount of money – and that should put them in a stronger position to go and spend – giving them a better chance of staying in the Premier League.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Nick Montgomery has made how many appearances for Sheffield United? 392 397

They also seem to have more stability off the pitch at this stage with takeover uncertainty at Bramall Lane and their transfer embargo creating unneeded off-field noise for the Blades in their quest to get back to the top flight at the second time of asking.

And of course, the Clarets are in a stronger league position at this point and look to be on course to officially secure promotion shortly after the international break.

17 points clear of Middlesbrough who are in third place, they could easily have five or more games where they already know they are going to be promoted and that will allow them to experiment ahead of their likely return to the top tier.

The Blades, on the other hand, could be in a battle with the likes of Boro and Blackburn until the final day of the season with Michael Carrick’s side’s consistency likely to take the automatic promotion race down to the wire.

Blackburn, meanwhile, don’t have any real pressure on them considering expectations aren’t too high at Ewood Park, something that could work in their favour as they look to establish themselves as serious competitors for the top two.

With Kompany’s Burnley likely to have a decent number of games to experiment following their promotion, they could easily switch up tactics, systems, personnel and may also want to pass around the captain’s armband to allow several first-teamers to establish themselves as leaders.

As a former captain himself, former Manchester City defender Kompany will be keen to have strong voices in the dressing room.

This same experimentation should take place at Bramall Lane because current skipper Billy Sharp’s future is uncertain, with his contract expiring at the end of this campaign.

If manager Heckingbottom had his way, he would probably tie the experienced forward down to a one-year deal, but Prince Abdullah or his potential successor(s) may not be willing to hand him a deal, considering he isn’t going to generate the club a huge amount of money in the future via a sale.

The 37-year-old may also block the path of younger strikers like Daniel Jebbison or Will Osula, so you could understand why the Blades’ hierarchy may be keen to keep him on.

The board are ultimately the ones who make the decisions on contracts, so Heckingbottom needs to be planning for life without him.

Passing around the armband would possibly help United’s boss to choose Sharp’s successor – but they can’t afford to keep chopping and changing captains before they secure automatic promotion.

And with the race potentially going down to the final day for them with many twists and turns to come, they may not get the opportunity to experiment.