Highlights Sheffield United aims for quick Premier League return after tough season finishing bottom of table.

Key players like Bogle, Brewster, Norrington-Davies, and Robinson face crucial seasons ahead at Bramall Lane.

Rebuilding squad and securing promotion will be crucial for Chris Wilder and the Blades in the next Championship campaign.

Sheffield United will be desperate for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Blades had a tough time in the top flight this season as they picked up just 16 points and won just three games, which saw them finish bottom of the table.

Alongside them were Luton Town and Burnley, who went straight back down to the Championship following their promotions last season.

Chris Wilder now has a big summer ahead of him as he looks to rebuild Sheffield United and ensure that they will be serious contenders for promotion. Anything less than promotion next season will be slightly disappointing for the Blades, so they must get it right.

Related Sheffield United man wanted by UEFA Europa League club in free transfer deal Oli McBurnie is facing an uncertain future this summer, with overseas interest in his services

Looking at their retained and released list this summer, Sheffield United have had to be bold in their decision-making as some of their longest-serving players are departing upon the expiry of their contracts. The likes of Chris Basham, George Baldock, and Ollie Norwood were all released, but a large number of players have been kept on ahead of next season, with many of them having a few years remaining on their contracts.

Just four players will see their contracts expire next summer if nothing changes, meaning they have the 2024/25 Championship campaign to prove their worth at Bramall Lane. Today, Football League World takes you through those four players.

Jayden Bogle

Jayden Bogle was a regular starter for Sheffield United last season, whether it was at right-back or right wing-back. The 23-year-old has been on the books at Bramall Lane for four years now but after the club triggered a one-year option this summer, next season could be his last if a new contract is not agreed.

Bogle, at times, was one of the Blades' bright sparks in an overall poor side. He scored three goals in the Premier League, with all three coming against 'big six' clubs – finding the net against Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Last season in the Championship, he suffered with injuries and was not always seen in the matchday squad, but after gaining such vital Premier League experience, Bogle could be key in Wilder's side next season.

He will most likely continue being their starting right-back next season, and whether or not he can help Sheffield United earn promotion again, you feel the club will be desperate not to lose him on a free transfer.

Rhian Brewster

Former Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has unfortunately been rather uninspiring since arriving at Bramall Lane in 2020 but will have one final chance to prove himself next season, as his contract is set to expire next summer.

Brewster has managed just five goals in 77 games for the Blades in all competitions, which is a poor record for a striker. Even in their promotion-winning campaign last season, he scored just one goal, albeit he missed the second half of the season through injury.

Rhian Brewster's Sheffield United league stats, as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2023/24 13 0 0 2022/23 16 1 1 2021/22 14 3 0 2020/21 27 0 0

At 24 years old, Brewster is not quite living up to the hype that surrounded him during his Liverpool days, so he has a big season ahead of him in order to prove the doubters wrong.

Rhys Norrington-Davies

Rhys Norrington-Davies was absent for the majority of this season due to injury and it remains to be seen when he'll be back in action.

But in a show of faith, the Blades triggered a one-year option in the defender's contract earlier this summer and the Bramall Lane faithful will hope to see him in red and white again soon.

When he does return, one of Norrington-Davies' prioritise will likely be earning an extension at the club he's been at since 2017.

Jack Robinson

Jack Robinson was an important asset to Chris Wilder's Sheffield United side last season, making 34 Premier League appearances and even wearing the captain's armband on a number of occasions. He has been a good servant to the club over the last few seasons, but he could be preparing for his last at the club with his contract set to expire next summer.

The 30-year-old utility player will certainly put his Championship experience to good use next season in an attempt to get Sheffield United back into the Premier League, with the secondary aim of earning a new contract.

He's been a regular fixture since Wilder's return and that is unlikely to change in the upcoming campaign.