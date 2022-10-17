Sheffield United player watched by manager ahead of potential nationality switch

Rhian Brewster was being watched by Türkiye national team manager Stefan Kuntz in Sheffield United‘s 3-3 draw with Blackpool on Saturday, according to Goal, with the ex-Liverpool striker eligible to represent the Eastern European nation.

Kuntz revealed on his Instagram account that he took in the game in a search for potential new players for his national side, and it appears that Brewster was the only player eligible from both sides who is able to represent Türkiye.

Brewster’s mother is Turkish Cypriot, therefore has always been eligible to represent Ay-Yıldızlılar, but his youth career has been spent plying his trade for England, with the 22-year-old still representing the Three Lions’ under-21’s side earlier this season.

However, a switch could potentially be on the horizon, with Türkiye potentially handing Brewster an easier route to regular international football.

Kuntz though perhaps would not have been impressed with Brewster’s showing, as he came off the bench in the second half and ended up striking the post with a penalty kick late in the contest with the Blades losing 3-2.

The Verdict

Brewster did have a lot of potential a few years ago, and when at Liverpool there were genuine hopes that one day he would be a first-team England player.

There is still a chance for him to reach that level, but on the basis of what we’ve seen of him at Bramall Lane, those chances are very, very slim.

Whilst he has the chance, he may have to consider the chance of switching to his mother’s nation – Türkiye haven’t been in the best of form since the European Championships last year and he could potentially have the chance to lead the line for them.

It has already happened to one Sheffield United player this season with George Baldock now plying his trade internationally for Greece – now Brewster could follow in his footsteps.