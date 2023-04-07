Sheffield United midfielder James McAtee has revealed that he turned down interest from Spanish top-tier side Girona in favour of joining the Blades last summer, revealing this to The Star.

The midfielder endured a reasonably tough start to life at Bramall Lane - but has grown into his important role in South Yorkshire and can now be described as one of the club's most integral players in their quest to secure promotion.

It was previously unclear whether he would be able to adapt to senior football - but he is now thriving and will be keen to push the Blades over the line as they look to secure a Premier League return at the second time of asking.

How is James McAtee doing at Sheffield United?

Although the Englishman has still been on the substitutes bench at times in recent months, he is still proving to be an important player with six goals and three assists to his name in 36 competitive appearances.

Scoring against Sunderland and Norwich City in the Blades' previous two league games, with both games being decided by one-goal margins, he has proved to be particularly important in recent times and will be desperate to secure a start against Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

He started in the reverse fixture but after failing to record a goal or an assist at the DW Stadium, he will be desperate to make more of a meaningful impact against Shaun Maloney's men today.

What did James McAtee say?

McAtee not only revealed that he turned down interest from Girona - who currently sit 11th in La Liga - but also rejected other sides to link up with the Blades.

But why did he decide to sacrifice the chance to compete in the Spanish top division and ply his trade against the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and other giants in that league?

Well, promotion was on the 20-year-old's mind.

He said to The Star: "I had interest from Girona, they’re really close to City.

"They’re doing really well over there at the moment but I don’t have any regrets whatsoever because the lads here have treated me like family. I don’t have a bad word to say about any of them. Not one.

"When I came in, there were other clubs I could have gone to. But I wanted to be at a team where I could try and get promoted. If it does happen, it would be great."

Was James McAtee right to choose Sheffield United?

His time at Bramall Lane could have been a disaster but he did well to respond to adversity and adapt to life at the club, with this season likely to be huge for his career considering he has been able to make the step up to senior football effectively.

There was never any doubt regarding his talent - but the physicality of the Championship is something many players struggle to adapt to so considering he's only 20 - the fact he has been able to thrive at this level is promising.

That will surely serve him well in the future - and you just feel he has benefitted greatly from his time in a winning team - even if he hasn't started every week.

It would have been difficult for him to adapt to a new language and culture at Girona, so making the move to South Yorkshire was probably wise, with homesickness a potential factor that could have crept in if he had made the temporary switch to a club in another country.

With United now on course to secure a top-tier return, he could easily return to United next season and ply his trade in the top flight and it will be interesting to see whether that happens.