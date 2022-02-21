Sheffield United player suffers major setback

Sheffield United have been dealt a huge blow after manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed that Jayden Bogle is set to miss the rest of the 2021-22 season through injury.

Paul Heckingbottom has this afternoon confirmed Jayden Bogle will be out for around six months following surgery this week. We’re all behind you, Jayden! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wey7uH2m3N — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 21, 2022

Not long after losing Rhian Brewster to a long-term injury once again, the Blades will have to do without another player who has become a key first-team player under Paul Heckingbottom.

Bogle only played 16 times in the Premier League last season after his arrival from Derby County and even earlier this season he had to be patient as an understudy to the more experienced George Baldock.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Sheffield United players play for now?

1 of 24 Oli Burke Millwall QPR Birmingham City West Brom

But ever since the start of November, the 21-year-old has been the undisputed first-choice in his position and has scored three goals in that time in the Championship.

Bogle last featured in the goalless draw with Huddersfield Town on February 12 and after being absent for another stalemate against Hull City last week, it was revealed that he was suffering from a knee problem that the club were looking at managing until the end of the campaign.

Surgery could not be held off though and Bogle is set to be sidelined for six months, which means he will more-than likely miss the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Verdict

Despite having George Baldock as well at right-wing-back, losing Bogle for the rest of the season is a huge blow for Sheffield United.

The youngster was absolutely flying under Paul Heckingbottom’s management and scored some crucial goals recently.

It’s also not great to get a knee injury at such a young age and there will be lots of hope that it doesn’t become a recurring issue.

Blades fans will be gutted that Bogle will now be absent until next season but in Baldock they have a more-than able replacement to come in for the remainder of the campaign.