Sheffield United player speaks out on big personal moment for him v Millwall

19-year-old Kyron Gordon is ‘buzzing‘ after making his debut for his boyhood club, Sheffield United, on Saturday.

Gordon has been around the first team this season since his loan spell at Boston United in the National League North was cut short, and he played for the Blades in their 3-0 FA Cup third round defeat at Wolves in January.

However, he made his league debut for his boyhood club on Saturday when they travelled to Millwall and lost 1-0.

Speaking about his debut, he told The Star: “Obviously I’m gutted with the result.

“But I’m from Sheffield and I support Sheffield United so when I knew I was starting, I was buzzing. It’s just a start, hopefully.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted but for me it’s a massive achievement and I’m proud of myself. Hopefully it’s the first of many and I can put that shirt on every week.”

The young defender is expected to retain his place in the side for Friday’s game against Nottingham Forest due to Chris Basham being injured and Charlie Goode serving a suspension after being sent off against Blackburn.

Gordon has spoken about the support from his manager and the fans as he said: “I’m glad the manager trusted me to come in and make my league debut.

“We didn’t get the result but I gave what I had out there. It was a crazy atmosphere and I’m glad he trusted me to put me in.

“One of the lads said that you don’t see many debuts away at The Den but I’m ready to step up for anything. Millwall away or at Bramall Lane, I’m not bothered. I just give the best I can.

“It didn’t go the best for us but we’ll go again and the positives about football is that there’s always another game, so hopefully we’ll get three points in that.”

The Verdict:

It’s no wonder Kyron Gordon is feeling so good after making his debut for his boyhood club. Despite the result it will have been a very special occasion for him and I can imagine the atmosphere inside the ground helped spur him on.

As he seems to be likely to retain his place in the team for this week’s game, it’ll be his first game at Bramall Lane which will no doubt fill him with even more anticipation and a desire to win an important game that could determine whether Sheffield United get a top six finish.

He seems to have a really mature head on his shoulders especially for such a young player but that will only help his place in the team as he is aware not to get ahead of himself, but is also prepared to give his all when that opportunity arises for him.

It’s clear his manager trusts his abilities and if he keeps up the same desire and attitude he has shown so far, there is every chance he can become a more regular feature in his boyhood team.