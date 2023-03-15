Sheffield United player should be on high alert following Bristol City star transfer links: Opinion

Sheffield United may be interested in signing Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott if they win promotion to the Premier League, according to Give Me Sport.

With James McAtee on his way out of the club in the summer, this link is one that makes sense because the Robins’ star can be a real asset in the final third and can operate in a similar role to the Manchester City youngster.

Some would view this potential signing as unrealistic considering the transfer embargo they are operating under at the moment – but promotion and a change of ownership could be a game-changer for the Blades who are currently the subject of a takeover bid from Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Nick Montgomery has made how many appearances for Sheffield United? 392 397

If Scott does join, you feel he would have been promised a considerable amount of game time because he needs as many starts under his belt as possible at 19 if he wants to give himself the best chance of fulfilling his potential.

Sander Berge is another player who will want to start regularly and Oliver Norwood has been a key cog in Paul Heckingbottom’s side’s machine once again this season, potentially consigning other midfielders to a place on the bench.

There is a chance that Berge could leave the club and if he does, it would be difficult to see United not bringing in a replacement considering how much of a game-changer the Norwegian can be when on top form.

He isn’t exactly performing well at this moment in time – but his ability is there for all to see and a replacement for him will surely be at the top of Heckingbottom’s list if he does depart.

Where does that leave John Fleck if Scott joins then? Well, he can’t even afford to look past the summer now because his contract expires in just a few months.

In fairness, United can’t afford to offer new deals to any players now because of their embargo and they could potentially just trigger the option in his contract to keep him at Bramall Lane for an extra year.

However, Fleck admitted to The Star that the option was for the club, not the player. With this and the Scott links in mind, it just reinforces the fact that the Scotsman needs to be prepared to exit from Bramall Lane.

What league United are in next season could be crucial in determining if he stays or not – because if they end up in the top flight – the Blades could decide to release him and try and purchase an upgrade.

He’s a solid option to have in the Championship though, so it will be interesting to see whether he stays put or not. Fleck and his representatives need to be prepared for all scenarios.

Prince Abdullah or a future owner may see Fleck as someone who won’t generate United a huge amount of money in the future in terms of a sale, so offering him a new deal may not seem worthwhile to them.

At 31 though, it could be argued that he has a decent amount of experience under his belt but still have at least a couple more seasons left to give to United.