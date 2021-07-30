Sheffield United player set for talks over his future amid latest admission following Stoke City interest

Luke Freeman has revealed that he is set to hold talks with Slavisa Jokanovic over his long-term future at Sheffield United ahead of the new Championship season.

The 29-year-old has been facing an uncertain future this summer. That comes after he was allowed to leave Bramall Lane last term and spend time out on loan with Nottingham Forest. During his time at the City Ground, Freeman managed to score one goal in his 23 Championship appearances.

It has previously been reported this summer that Championship rivals Stoke City could potentially be interested in making a move for Freeman should he be made available for a move by Sheffield United.

The Blades are thought to be in the market to strengthen in the midfield area and have been linked with the likes of Conor Hourihane and that might potentially play a role in Freeman’s future.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sheffield United played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What scoreline did Sheffield United record the last time they played a competitive game at Bramall Lane? 1-0 win 2-0 win 3-0 win 4-0 win

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Freeman revealed that he is yet to speak with Jokanovic over his potential future this summer. However, he expects talks to be held before the campaign starts and he is eyeing more consistent football next term whatever happens with those talks.

He said: “I haven’t had the chance to speak to him (Jokanovic) yet properly.

“We’ve only been back in pre-season for two or three weeks. But we will (talk) before the season starts, I’m sure, and then take things from there.

“I’m looking to get consistent football. I need that at this stage of my career. I’ve not really had it for a while now, for different reasons, but I need to get back to having that.”

The verdict

This is a difficult situation for both Sheffield United and Freeman and it is one that needs careful consideration before any verdict is reached.

That is perhaps why Jokanovic has been taking his time and assessing what the 29-year-old could offer to his squad before deciding to engage in dialogue with him over where his future is going to lie this summer.

Freeman is a quality player when he is at his best and he can be amongst the most creative attacking players in the division as he was during his time at QPR.

However, his time on loan at Nottingham Forest saw him struggle to stamp his authority and quality on matches and it would have raised questions over whether he is consistent enough for a side that want to challenge for promotion.

The Blades need an attacking midfielder really to come into the side and provide added creativity next term, Freeman has the potential to be that player.

However, if Sheffield United are going to sign someone else in that position then it might well mean that the 29-year-old is allowed to leave by Jokanovic. The talks in the next week should tell us a lot more about his situation.