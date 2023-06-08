Sheffield United youngster Oliver Arblaster has taken to Twitter to wish captain Billy Sharp all the best of luck for the future after the forward's departure was confirmed yesterday.

There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the 37-year-old's future at Bramall Lane, with United not having the option to trigger a one-year extension on his deal this summer.

And with the player turning 38 next February, it was unclear whether Prince Abdullah was prepared to hand him a new deal, although he seemed to be open to that possibility with talks occurring over his future.

But with Alan Nixon reporting that those talks had ended badly, it seems as though that was a crucial moment for the forward who will be departing the club along with Kyron Gordon, Jack O'Connell and Enda Stevens.

What did Oliver Arblaster say to Billy Sharp?

Arblaster may only be a youngster, but he has already played for the first team and skipper Sharp may have played a crucial role in helping him settle into the senior squad.

Playing alongside the 37-year-old would have been a surreal experience for the midfielder who used to watch him from the stands - and he certainly made his feelings known after his departure from Bramall Lane was confirmed.

He tweeted: "An absolute legend at the lane! A hero of mine growing up watching him score goals for fun @SheffieldUnited, to playing for our boyhood club together is special.

"What a guy on and off the pitch it’s been a pleasure @billysharp10 all the very best skip."

What impact will Billy Sharp's departure have on Oliver Arblaster?

It's a shame for Arblaster because Sharp is a real role model and has conducted himself brilliantly during his time at Bramall Lane.

However, there will be other leaders in the dressing room who will be ready to step up to the plate and support the 19-year-old when needed, including fellow midfielder Oliver Norwood.

The Northern Irishman's experience and expertise will be so useful for Arblaster who will be hoping to enjoy the success that his teammate has during his career.

Norwood has not only enjoyed a reasonably decent EFL career, but he was also able to make the step up to the Premier League effectively and looks set to secure plenty of game time again next season.

Others including Wes Foderingham and John Egan also have the ability to be a good supporter for Arblaster.