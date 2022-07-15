Sheffield United player secures EFL transfer move

Sheffield United youngster Femi Seriki will spend the 2022-23 season on loan in League Two with Rochdale, the Blades have confirmed.

Seriki becomes the latest member of United’s under-23’s squad to secure a temporary switch to another EFL club, with Harry Boyes and Harrison Neil joining Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale respectively in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old wing-back has played twice in league action for Sheffield United’s senior side, with his debut coming in May 2021 in the Premier League against Newcastle United, which was prior to penning his first professional deal with the Blades.

After spending a brief period on loan at Belgian side Beerschot – United’s sister club – at the start of last season, Seriki returned to Bramall Lane, played one game in March against Nottingham Forest, and then headed off to National League North outfit Boston United for the remainder of the campaign.

Having featured 13 times for the Pilgrims, Seriki will now make somewhat of a step up two levels to ply his trade for Rochdale in the fourth tier of English football.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Seriki’s development.

He’s not quite ready for first-team football yet at Bramall Lane, and in his favoured position he has stiff competition in-front of him in the form of Jayden Bogle and George Baldock.

In Rochdale though, Seriki has found a club that will utilise him as a wing-back, with head coach Robbie Stockdale favouring a three-at-the-back system with attack-minded wing-backs.

That should see Seriki flourish at League Two level, and in 12 months time he could be in a better position to make an impact at the Blades.